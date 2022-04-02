ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Police say $1M in ‘movie money’ stolen from car in Oregon: Can you spot the difference?

By Kelly Doyle, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpENo_0exYta6t00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Police in Oregon are advising local businesses to closely examine any cash they accept after $1 million worth of fake “movie money” was reportedly stolen out of a car in the coastal city of Newport on Thursday.

A car was broken into on March 31 somewhere in the northern end of Newport, but police did not specify exactly where or when. Along with other items, the car’s owner reported $1 million in prop money was taken, all in $10, $20 and $100 denominations.

Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock Oscars slap

All of the dollar bills are reportedly marked with “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy,” but officials say the movie money is still very similar to real U.S. currency. They say the same type of prop money has created issues for businesses in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frTQc_0exYta6t00
The fake bills were printed with the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy,” but police warned that they still appeared strikingly similar to actual U.S. currency. (Newport Police Department)

“The Newport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to warn local businesses and the public about the ‘counterfeit’ money that could begin circulating and to remind all to be diligent, especially in light of this theft, in the proper identification of any currency you take,” Newport PD said in a statement. “Aside from the obvious print, warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic U.S. currency.”

Texas ‘magician’ linked to more quick-change schemes across the country

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Officer Jon Humphreys with Newport PD and reference case #22N-00610.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage

6K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Texoma's Homepage and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Can you ID? WFPD looking for Burger King theft suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Detectives need your help in identifying the following individual in reference to a theft. The theft occurred at the downtown Wichita Falls Burger King location. If you have any information, you can contact Detective arias at (940) 761-7762 or you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Newport, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Newport, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Car With Child Inside Stolen From Greenwich, Conn.: Police

Police are investigating after a car with a child inside was stolen out of Greenwich, officials said. Authorities said a BMW was stolen in the area of 1340 East Putnam Ave. at approximately 3:30 p.m. Several officers responded to the scene shortly after. The car was found with the child...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Safe stolen from Little Barn in Shelton

SHELTON — Investigators continue to search for the alleged suspects involved in the theft of a safe from a local business last week, according to police. Officers responded last week to Little Barn on Bridgeport Avenue for a reported burglary. Screenshots from surveillance footage in the area indicated the incident happened around 4 a.m. Feb. 7.
SHELTON, CT
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Colorado

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Colorado, deaths attributable to the […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spot The Difference#U S Currency#Academy#Newport Police Department#Newport Pd#Motion Picture Use
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy