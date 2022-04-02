ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Protestors marching against rising rent in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrGxY_0exYt2NY00

ATLANTA — Rent is up 30% since last year in Atlanta, and now there’s a grassroots movement to keep it from going up more.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta where dozens were preparing to march to the state capitol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Housing Justice League said its goal is to protect tenants and bring down Atlanta’s rent prices.

Carter was told there are almost 60,000 properties in Atlanta owned by corporate investors, making the housing market tough for everyday people to rent or buy affordable properties.

Organizers also said Black neighborhoods south and southwest of downtown are being targeted the most. They said wages of working-class people have not significantly increased in decades, and rent prices are driving people out.

Protestor said they want the state-wide ban on rent control lifted. The existing ban on rent control allows landlords to raise rates that can displace people.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

They also want rules in place to stop corporations from buying large amounts of property.

Hear more from the protest on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 46

jody
2d ago

Only 40% of Americans owed income tax for 2021. Soon they will been driven in to poverty by paying for the other 60%. Then the only people with control and money are the federal government. Democracy only entitles people to opportunity. The end result is up to each individual if we want to remain free.

Reply
12
Dustyboy
2d ago

A landlord has a fixed mortgage on the property you rent from him. Just because he “ can” raise your rent doesn’t mean he “ must” raise it . It’s greed pure and simple

Reply(3)
12
Angelia Saylor
2d ago

Alot of landlords raised rents because for a year they received nothing

Reply(8)
16
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

You’re not imagining it: Home ownership has become “unaffordable” in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Owning a home in metro Atlanta has become “unaffordable” for the first time in at least a decade, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank. The Atlanta Fed created an interactive home affordability tool, HOAM (or Home Ownership Affordability Monitor), which measures the ability of a median-income household to absorb the estimated annual costs associated with owning a median-priced home.
ATLANTA, GA
CNET

Rent Increases by Nearly 20% Across the US: What Renters Need to Know

Rents have gone up 17% nationwide year over year, with February marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth for studio to two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment reached $1,792 in the 50 largest US metro areas -- increasing four...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Motley Fool

Why Your Rent Is Going Up

Here are the primary reasons why your rent is going up. The average monthly rent increased by around 14%, outpacing inflation, which rose 7.5% the past year. According to FreddieMac, the number of starter homes is at a five-decade low. The housing crunch, booming demand for rentals, and high inflation...
HOUSE RENT
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Carter
AOL Corp

Rental assistance is becoming a bigger necessity as rents rapidly rise

While federal rental assistance did a good job last year targeting many of the most vulnerable renters, more work needs to be done as rents quickly rise and federal aid runs out. Approximately 80% of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program was delivered to very low-income households, which consisted of...
HOUSE RENT
ABC News

How to negotiate lower rent amid skyrocketing inflation and rising costs

With rising costs and inflation impacting everything from food to gas, it's no surprise that home prices for buyers and renters are also up. Housing prices have soared, especially for renters. According to an analysis from Realtor.com, median rents spiked upward by approximately 20% year-over-year in January, and it's not just large cities that are being affected.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Downtown Atlanta#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta daily pollen count | March 24

ATLANTA — The peak season for sneezing, along with itchy and watery eyes is upon us. Atlanta Allergy and Asthma is giving daily pollen counts for the capitol of the Peach State seven days a week. The current pollen count for Thursday, March 24 is 987. This is the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy