Protestors marching against rising rent in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Rent is up 30% since last year in Atlanta, and now there’s a grassroots movement to keep it from going up more.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta where dozens were preparing to march to the state capitol.

The Housing Justice League said its goal is to protect tenants and bring down Atlanta’s rent prices.

Carter was told there are almost 60,000 properties in Atlanta owned by corporate investors, making the housing market tough for everyday people to rent or buy affordable properties.

Organizers also said Black neighborhoods south and southwest of downtown are being targeted the most. They said wages of working-class people have not significantly increased in decades, and rent prices are driving people out.

Protestor said they want the state-wide ban on rent control lifted. The existing ban on rent control allows landlords to raise rates that can displace people.

They also want rules in place to stop corporations from buying large amounts of property.

