Cincinnati Zoo to offer free admission to healthcare workers next week

Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced it is offering free admission to healthcare workers starting on World Health Day, April 7, through April 10.

The zoo said friends and family visiting with healthcare personnel may purchase up to six additional tickets at half price.

“We brought a little bit of the Zoo to healthcare workers when we were closed during peak tulip bloom season in 2020,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “This year we want them to see the blooms in person!”

The first day of Healthcare Workers Appreciation Days, April 7, is also the date of the Zoo’s first Tunes and Blooms concert, according to the zoo’s website. Visitors can hear live music starting at 6 p.m.

The free admission offer is extended to the public health and front-line healthcare workers, such as doctors, nurses, care aids, and paramedics, who have been working hard to keep the community healthy and safe, the zoo said.

Professional credentials, along with a valid government-issued photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo to take advantage of the offer, and tickets must be picked up at the zoo.

