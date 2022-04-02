ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville felon wanted for removing electronic monitoring device; previously charged on 7 crimes

By Kayla Morton
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are searching for a man after he removed his electronic monitoring device on Friday.

Savion Amajescott Mclaurin, 21, was out of prison on bond for seven charges in a previous incident but has now been charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Mclaurin was placed on electronic monitoring after being charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy, an official news release said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mclaurin is asked to contact 911 immediately, Officer W. Bell at (910) 257-7231, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Fayetteville, NC
WNCT 9 On Your Side

