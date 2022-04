The month ahead will be marked by high highs and low lows, but April is all about embracing delayed gratification. Beginning with a powerful and motivating new moon in Aries on April 1, this month is pushing you to compete harder than ever. However, this new moon could bring up a few touchy subjects, revealing the way your ego may be standing in the way of your success. Don’t expect overnight improvements, because as Mars joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on April 4, too much stagnancy could test your patience. Remember — great things take time, even if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022.

