ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel host each other’s late-night shows: ‘Happy April Fools’ Day’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlppH_0exYrxNc00

(NEXSTAR) – Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel pulled the ol’ switcheroo for April Fools’ Day.

TV viewers who tuned in for “The Tonight Show” or “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” were treated to a surprise on Friday night when the other Jimmy walked out from behind the curtain to deliver the monologue.

“Hi, I’m Jimmy,” said Fallon, who was greeted with cheers from the studio audience at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is taped.

“Please, please, settle down. You’re going to offend the other Jimmy,” he joked. “Happy April Fools’ Day, everybody!”

Over in New York City, Kimmel joked that at least some of the “Tonight Show” studio audience at NBC Studios in Rockefeller Center might be bummed by his presence.

“Show of hands, how many of you are disappointed?” he asked. “Be honest.”

Police offered to arrest Will Smith over slap, Oscars producer says

The two Jimmys were game to take over each other’s signature bits, too, with Fallon participating in a “Mean Tweets” segment (retitled “Sweet Tweets” for the night), and Kimmel writing Fallon’s “Thank You Notes.”

Fallon’s guests for the evening included Justin Timberlake and Kimmel’s own Aunt Chippy (who reportedly had no idea Fallon was going to hosting “JKL!”), while Kimmel welcomed Hugh Jackman and comedian Bridget Everett. The Red Hot Chili Peppers was the musical guest for both shows.

Each show’s house band, however, stayed with their respective city.

Johnny Knoxville among celebs to participate at WrestleMania

At the end of their respective monologues, both hosts spoke to each other via satellite to discuss how the prank came together.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time, I was just telling [the audience],” Kimmel told Fallon, explaining that the two conceived the idea in April 2020.

“I love that we did this. I can’t believe we pulled it off. I really can’t believe it,” Fallon said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29-year-old man killed in fiery crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old man was killed in a car fire after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Springfield Road early Friday morning. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived at the scene, in the 2900 block of South Springfield Avenue, around 4:19 a.m. and found a 2007 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Radar Online.com

NBC Staff Not Impressed With Jimmy Fallon's New Showrunner Chris Miller, 'Tonight Show' Host Went To Bat For Jamie Granet-Bederman's Replacement

Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show made headlines on Friday after it was revealed the program's showrunner, Jamie Granet-Bederman, is stepping down and being replaced by Drew Barrymore's executive producer, Chris Miller. However, Radar has learned that NBC staff isn't excited about the switch, with insiders telling us that it was Fallon who landed Miller the job.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Bridget Everett
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Justin Timberlake
Hello Magazine

Inside Jimmy Fallon's incredible home life with his wife and daughters

Jimmy Fallon is a much-loved TV star who interviews some of the world's most famous faces each evening. And when he isn't busy working, the presenter loves nothing more than spending time with his loved ones at home in the Hamptons. The dad-of-two has an incredible, if not rather unique...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Gets Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

There's been several changes on the talk show front in recent weeks. Both The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon Show were cancelled within days of one another. Rumors of The Real ending after its 8th season are also floating around, with comedian Sherri Shepherd, and singer and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson getting their own talk shows. Late night talk shows are also seeing some major changes. According to Deadline, Jamie Granet-Bederman is stepping down from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and will be replaced by The Drew Barrymore Show exec producer Chris Miller.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#April Fools#Nbc Studios#Jkl#The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ Has a New Showrunner: Chris Miller

Chris Miller will take the reins of NBC’s venerable “Tonight Show,” stepping in as showrunner as the current one, Jamie Granet-Bederman, takes a step back. Miller joins the program from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where he served as one of the executive producers. He has ties to Fallon, having worked for Flower Films, the production company launched by Barrymore and her partner, Nancy Juvonen. Juvonen is Fallon’s wife, and she made some popular appearances on “Tonight” during the pandemic, when the show went into an “at home” production that featured its host and his family hunkering down away from the “Tonight” set at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Wanda Sykes and Jimmy Kimmel discuss the low pay for Oscar hosts

Kimmel told Sykes he was paid about $15,000 each time he hosted the Oscars, and said that she'll probably earn less since she's co-hosting Sunday's ceremony with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Sykes joked that “out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money.” Still, Sykes says she wouldn't have hosted alone.
CELEBRITIES
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy