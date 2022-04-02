Girls basketball: Cory Coble doesn't expect a complete makeover needed at Union County

Cory Coble performed a complete makeover in his first head coaching job. There is no need to do that again as he takes charge of the Union County girls basketball program.

Coble, who spent the previous six seasons as the head coach at Trigg County, was announced as the Bravettes' new coach on Friday.

During the interview process, Coble was asked what he would do to turn the program around.

"Your program doesn't need a turnaround. As far as the wins and losses, they have been relatively successful," said Coble, who has twice been named the Second Region's coach of the year. "You guys don't need somebody to come in change every single aspect of what you're doing. As far as pushing your kids to the next level, I think that's the big thing."

Coble's record at Trigg County was 82-89, but his teams were 67-52 over the last four years. The Lady Wildcats, who had won only four district championships in the 40 years prior to Coble's arrival in 2016, captured three straight Fifth District crowns from 2019 through 2021. Before winning the 2019 district title, Trigg County had not won a postseason game in 10 years.

The 2020 team set a school record for wins, finished the season with a 25-9 mark and reached the Second Region semifinals for only the second time in school history where the Lady Wildcats lost to eventual region champion Henderson County 69-28.

Being consistently competitive with Sixth District rivals Henderson County and Webster County is an achieveable goal for the Union County program, Coble said.

"If you build the culture and make it something that the kids want to be a part of, I feel like it's a community where you could be competitive in that district. It's part of a mind-set change," said Coble, who doesn't want the team to be satisified with reaching the district championship game. "You don't want to think you've really accomplished something (to play in a district final). You want that to be the expectation for your program. That is a difficult expectation with the teams that are in that district."

Coble takes over a Union County team that finished 15-13 last season but was the Second Region runners-up in 2021. The Bravettes graduate only two seniors and return four starters including double-digit scorers Madison Morris and Amelia Mackey.

Coble replaces Derek Phillips, who was dismissed as the Bravettes' coach last month after five seasons.

The coaching change for Coble puts him closer to his family's home in western Hopkins County, near Providence, and to Webster County where his wife teaches and the couple's three children are in school.

"The buy-in seems so high at Union County," Coble said. "They have a community that supports the feeder program. They have a community that pushes athletics. It's a place I feel you can really be succesful and make a difference."