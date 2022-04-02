Upworthy Weekly podcast: Dax and Kristen's revelations, advice for new moms, Alison on friendship

In a very special episode of "Upworthy Weekly," we go back to the beginning and take a listen to the never-before-heard demo that Alison and Tod recorded to get the job as hosts of the podcast. It's like a time machine that magically takes you back to May 2021. What stories did they talk about? A guy living off the grid is surprised when he learns about the pandemic. The governor of Ohio holds a lottery to get people vaccinated. And Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard admit they're fine with the other person finding someone else attractive.

Plus, Alison's Advice on making friends and Tod's favorite Dolly Parton quote.

