ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Upworthy Weekly podcast: Dax and Kristen's revelations, advice for new moms, Alison on friendship

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xyHD_0exYrhVE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbPUA_0exYrhVE00

In a very special episode of "Upworthy Weekly," we go back to the beginning and take a listen to the never-before-heard demo that Alison and Tod recorded to get the job as hosts of the podcast. It's like a time machine that magically takes you back to May 2021. What stories did they talk about? A guy living off the grid is surprised when he learns about the pandemic. The governor of Ohio holds a lottery to get people vaccinated. And Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard admit they're fine with the other person finding someone else attractive.

Plus, Alison's Advice on making friends and Tod's favorite Dolly Parton quote.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .

Comments / 0

Upworthy
Upworthy

83K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over Sons Brayden and Hudson’s Bond Amid ‘Complicated’ Life Post-Divorce

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram The sweetest siblings! Christina Haack shares sons Brayden and Hudson with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively — and the brothers have the best bond. “These two,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, captioned a Thursday, March 24, Instagram photo of the little ones hugging. “I am so […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Google Podcasts#Upworthy Weekly#Iheart Radio
Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals How Her ‘9-1-1’ Character’s Postpartum Journey Coincided With Her 3rd Pregnancy

After Jennifer Love Hewitt's character abruptly left Los Angeles during an October 2021 episode of Fox’s 9-1-1 amid difficult postpartum depression struggles, the actress is ready to return and share an impactful story. “I knew when we started the storyline where it was going to end up. And taking the break to go have a real baby and […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Upworthy

Dads share photos of daughters using their face as an art canvas and it's so adorable

"See … this is why I wanted boys," joked a man as he showed off his daughter's artwork on his face. The tweet went viral, garnering almost 120,000 likes. It sparked a whole array of men to share images of how their daughters used them as an art canvas. From drawing on their faces to putting on makeup, braiding their hair and painting their nails, children found willing participants in their dads. Some parents added to the fun by sharing images of the wreck caused by their children as well. Many recalled memories of their dads. "As a girl who grew up with a dad that let me paint his nails or style his hair or do his makeup, your girl is going to appreciate this and treasure memories like this forever enjoy these silly moments while you can!" wrote one person. Last year, The Rock went viral after he posted a video of his daughter applying makeup on his face.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Upworthy

83K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy