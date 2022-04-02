With toil and trouble, Redhouse stages an inventive ‘Macbeth’
By Len Fonte
“Macbeth,” Shakespeare’s tale of vaulting ambition, witches’ prophecies, and a poisonous marital partnership is a tantalizing prize for theater companies. It’s familiar to audiences, the shortest of Shakespeare’s tragedies, and the most crisply told. As a kicker, it also carries a curse. Ask any theater lover you know about that...
In this dark winter of our discontent, do we really need Macbeth—that bloody portrait of descent from hero to tyrant—to grace our theaters and institutions just barely hanging on after the ravages of the pandemic? And yet the Scottish Play has been everywhere in recent months: Yaël Farber’s militaristic, modern version with James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan at the Almeida in London last fall; Joel Coen’s bare, black-and-white Oscar-nominated Tragedy of Macbeth, which kicked off last year’s New York Film Festival and made its Apple TV+ debut shortly thereafter. Punchdrunk’s long-running, untethered interpretation, Sleep No More, reopened in February, reviving that recently inconceivable genre of participatory theater. One could be forgiven, as the waxing and waning pandemic placed us all in a state of suspended animation, for not exactly wanting to embrace the topsy-turvy ambiguities of a play in which nothing is as it seems. Macbeth is one of the shortest of Shakespeare’s plays and yet it’s said to contain more questions than any other; it’s the play founded on the assertion that “fair is foul, and foul is fair.” Macbeth, as the poet and critic John Berryman once put it, presents just a single certainty: “that sleep is gone.” Double, double toil—no thank you. Haven’t we all endured enough restless nights for one lifetime?
Click here to read the full article. Expanding accessibility is an ongoing concern for Broadway — and this spring, the musician Gaelynn Lea arrives with lessons she learned from advocating for the cause in the music industry.
“Maybe the biggest lesson that I’ve learned is just how much people haven’t thought of [accessibility], and why it’s important to talk about it,” said Lea on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. The singer-songwriter, a wheelchair user who was born with the genetic condition osteogenesis imperfecta, will soon get her first Broadway credit as the composer of...
Cacophonous crashes signal the opening. Searching beams of light swivel from the tops of a seeming-forest of scaffolding towers, crisscrossing through “fog and filthy air”. Nicola T Chang’s music, Hayley Grindle’s design and Chris Davey’s lighting plunge us into an ear-ringingly rigid landscape, all hard edges and mechanistic structures, central to them a giant drawbridge ramp that, when raised, becomes a hanging platform, exalting those who pace it, threatening to crush those below. This is an effective evocation of Shakespeare’s fast-paced, bloody drama about civil strife, ambition and their deadly consequences. Presentationally, then, this Macbeth is attention-grabbing and atmospheric; in other respects, though, Amy Leach’s production comes across as muddled and unfinished.
If you love seeing top-tier theatrical performances without having to catch the next train to Broadway, the Capitol Theatre in Yakima has a couple of very special shows for you. The Capitol Theatre, as a part of their 'Best' Series, presents two extraordinary shows by New York's legendary Aguila Theatre.
Want more Beth Dutton? Who doesn’t? Kelly Reilly has been giving stellar performances across movies and shows for decades, and we’ve got her best roles for you right here. Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly on July 18, 1977, Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known, of course, for her career-defining turn as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. She first made a name for herself as a star on the London stage, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress of 2003.
“The Lost City” is set to both honor the ‘author-becomes-adventurer’ trope and add to it by calling back to the action-romance genre. Sandra Bullock follows in the footsteps Jodie Foster’s agoraphobic author in “Nim’s Island” (2008) and Brooke Shields’ romance writer Sophie in “A Castle for Christmas” (2021) as she plays a romance novelist who gets lost on her own adventure with a cover model.
Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
Click here to read the full article. It’s difficult to come by a true epic film, one that really goes big and certainly never goes home until it achieves what it set out to do.
Ethan Hawke told The New Yorker that being part of Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” was like returning to the old-school, big-budget roots of the Hollywood studio films of yore. While Hawke admitted that he may have scoffed at auteur Eggers’ methods when he was younger, he can now only admire the precision behind building a historically accurate world — much like Francis Ford Coppola did for...
The right outfit will get you anywhere, especially if you’re a high-ranking crime boss in 1920’s. In the movie “The Outfit,” a simple tailor gets caught up in some shady business. Take a look. Mark Rylance stars as Leonard, a tailor with some interesting ties to...
There are few actors who can do more with just their eyes than Nina Hoss (a regular collaborator of the director Christian Petzold, she was most recently seen in Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond’s My Little Sister). Here, she builds an entire character – angular, complex, frequently contradictory – out of flickering glances and the fretful crease between her brows. She is perfect casting in German director Ina Weisse’s drama in which so much is left unvoiced, in which secrets hang in the air like a jarring, discordant note in a concert performance.
NEW YORK (AP) — Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93. As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable...
Ken Burns' latest offering is a four-hour look at the wide-ranging life of the Founding Father, inventor, diplomat and writer. I admit that I take Ken Burns for granted. You probably do as well. Basically every year, sometimes twice a year, Burns drops a rigorously sourced PBS docuseries. Sometimes they run 16 hours, sometimes only four. Occasionally, when Burns isn’t ready with a directing effort, a show he executive produced will emerge instead. There has never been a Ken Burns documentary that didn’t teach me something and give me a context in which to understand what I learned.
Films from the past that haven’t been available for streaming – until now – and new programs are coming to Disney+ this month. Nature documentaries and animated comedy series are on the lineup for April 2022. Some of the most highly anticipated programs are the “Ice Age” spinoff series “Scrat Tales” and Disney Nature’s “Polar Bears” docuseries centered on the bond between a mother and child polar bear.
Jim Jarmusch helped reinvent independent American cinema in the 80s and 90s, creating a signature style of mellow, ultra-hip films about slackers and misfits. His obsession with music, films, culture, and philosophy is incomparable, and he accomplishes the tricky task of blending seemingly incongruous pieces of culture together seamlessly. He's worked closely with esteemed musicians such as Tom Waits and Wu-Tang Clan’s the RZA, as well as high-profile film stars (Tom Hiddleston, Bill Murray, and Johnny Depp, just to name a few). As a writer and director, Jarmusch has the kind of singular style that is simultaneously imitable and immediately recognizable. The movies he makes are interested in being stylish, but they aren't willing to sacrifice substance as a result. With as much acclaim and influence as Jarmusch has earned, it’s perfectly obvious that his films are essential viewing, but as always, it's difficult to know where to start. We've compiled a list of the 7 most essential films from the director to help you start the deeply rewarding journey through his filmography.
Coming-of-age films often follow a similar arc: the protagonist’s innocence is ruptured by a dramatic reckoning of some kind (be it puberty, adulthood, or parenthood), a process that always results in a new (and often improved) sense of self. But two recent movies offer more lyrical, meandering takes on this familiar story. Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World (2021) and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II (2021) are more interested in the nature of change than fashioning orderly descriptions of it. They iterate their protagonists’ stories through plot twists and retellings, including seemingly small details that rear their heads much further down the line. In their own ways, these films seem like meta meditations on the import of stories themselves: how we craft them, what they mean to us, and what we can do when they start to unravel.
Written, directed, and co-produced by Richard Linklater, ‘Apollo 10 1/2’ is an animated coming-of-age film. The story is set in the Houston area in the days leading up to and during the historic Apollo 11 Mission. The protagonist is Stan, a fourth-grader with a very active imagination, while an older version of him (Jack Black) serves as the narrator. As he grows up in what is arguably at the heart of human advancements, Stan imagines himself being recruited for the eponymous lunar mission. The film is based on Linklater’s childhood and those of his siblings, friends, and several others who lived in the area at the time. If you have watched ‘Apollo 10 1/2’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Apollo 10 1/2’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
“The Godfather,” wrote the late Roger Ebert in 2010, “comes closest to being a film everyone agrees about.” Who can disagree? By all known markers of Hollywood and, more impressively, world cinema success, Francis Ford Coppola’s beloved gangster chronicle is an enduring cultural object. Audiences loved it, then and now; same to critics the world over, who’ve canonized this movie, its 1974 sequel, and Coppola’s Apocalypse Now — all of them made in the Seventies, a 10-year span that has publicly defined Coppola’s career ever since — as among the greatest films of all time.
Cynthia Harris is best known for playing Sylvia Buchman on Mad About You. Prior to getting the role, she was born and raised in New York City. Cynthia started studying theater when she was just 12 years old and later on, pursued a dress in theater and literature. She performed at the Adams Memorial Theatre from 1955 to 1959 and studied acting with some of the greats, including Lee Strasberg and George Morrison.
During the second half of Take Me Out — Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning and Pulitzer-nominated play — business manager Mason Marzac (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), who identifies as gay, gives an impassioned speech about baseball to his business client Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams, making his Broadway debut.) Marzac tells him that despite baseball being America's pastime, he never cared about the sport until Lemming came out as gay, and the same sentiment might apply to anyone walking into the show who doesn't know much about baseball. You might not be familiar with the ins and outs of the sport, but it'll be hard to walk out of the Helen Hayes Theater after two hours and fifteen minutes without caring about the story you just watched unfold onstage.
Sunday night’s Grammys in memoriam left out a late Central New York singer who won a Grammy Award in 2016. The 2022 Grammy Awards paid tribute to performers and music industry veterans who died over the past year, including special mentions of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Broadway great Stephen Sondheim. Ben Platt (”Dear Evan Hansen”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”), Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”) and Rachel Zegler (”West Side Story”) sang Sondheim’s “Not a Day Goes By,” “Send in the Clowns” and “Somewhere” as names flashed across the screen, including The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, DMX, Meat Loaf, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Don Everly, Paddy Maloney of The Chieftains, Ronnie Spector, Young Dolph, Nanci Griffith, Mark Lanegan, Biz Markie, ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill, Betty Davis, Stonewall Jackson, The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith, BJ Thomas, Johnny Ventura, The Wanted’s Tom Parker, and Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang.
