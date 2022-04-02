With toil and trouble, Redhouse stages an inventive ‘Macbeth’

In this dark winter of our discontent, do we really need Macbeth—that bloody portrait of descent from hero to tyrant—to grace our theaters and institutions just barely hanging on after the ravages of the pandemic? And yet the Scottish Play has been everywhere in recent months: Yaël Farber’s militaristic, modern version with James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan at the Almeida in London last fall; Joel Coen’s bare, black-and-white Oscar-nominated Tragedy of Macbeth, which kicked off last year’s New York Film Festival and made its Apple TV+ debut shortly thereafter. Punchdrunk’s long-running, untethered interpretation, Sleep No More, reopened in February, reviving that recently inconceivable genre of participatory theater. One could be forgiven, as the waxing and waning pandemic placed us all in a state of suspended animation, for not exactly wanting to embrace the topsy-turvy ambiguities of a play in which nothing is as it seems. Macbeth is one of the shortest of Shakespeare’s plays and yet it’s said to contain more questions than any other; it’s the play founded on the assertion that “fair is foul, and foul is fair.” Macbeth, as the poet and critic John Berryman once put it, presents just a single certainty: “that sleep is gone.” Double, double toil—no thank you. Haven’t we all endured enough restless nights for one lifetime?

