Bingham County, ID

One dead after wrong-way driver crash

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- A man is dead after a wrong-way driver crash in Bingham County early Saturday morning. Idaho State Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. on April 2, 2022, at Interstate-15...

