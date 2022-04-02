One dead after wrong-way driver crash

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- A man is dead after a wrong-way driver crash in Bingham County early Saturday morning. Idaho State Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. on April 2, 2022, at Interstate-15...
A woman who was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday after last being seen getting into her car in Cow Hollow Saturday night has been identified as the wrong-way driver who caused a fiery crash in the East Bay, killing both her and the driver of the other vehicle.
A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers responded to multiple citizen reports Tuesday of a wrong way driver reported driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline Hwy (SR-569) near Barger Drive in Eugene. The wrong way driver in a white Volvo then crashed head-on into a gray Honda...
Piedmont, AL – At 3:29 pm on Monday, the Piedmont Police and Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash located on Highway 21 in front of the Piedmont High School. Upon arrival they located a Silver Ford F-15 pickup truck and Dark Blue Chevrolet Venture minivan with substantial damage to both front ends.
While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
Comments / 0