Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO