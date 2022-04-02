ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajdCk_0exYqS6a00

LaGRANGE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured following an explosion on a pontoon boat in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office says the three men were installing a pier on Lauderdale Lake in the town of LaGrange when the explosion happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say the man died on the scene.

One man was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and another man was treated at a hospital and released. The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit was called on to help clean up fuel.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

7K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Channel3000.com | News 3 Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Oconto Falls man found dead

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The search for a missing Oconto Falls man ended tragically Thursday afternoon when the man’s body was found in the Oconto River. The fiancee of Jason Samsa said he didn’t return from work and called police shortly after 7:30 Thursday morning, concerned about his welfare.
OCONTO FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pulling trailer containing dead cattle crashes into HWY 23 guardrail

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck and trailer containing dead cattle lost control on Highway 23 Tuesday. A 32-year-old Marshall male was pulling the cattle trailer with the deceased animals inside when they crashed into a guardrail around 2:10 p.m., according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walworth County, WI
Walworth County, WI
Crime & Safety
Walworth County, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pontoon Boat#Accident#Ap
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLUC

Missing Wisconsin woman found dead in Iron County, Wis.

IRON COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The body of a missing Wisconsin woman was found near an Iron County, Wis. waterfall Sunday morning. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 30, the Middleton Police Department contacted the Iron County Sheriff’s Office about a missing woman, Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, of Middleton, Wisconsin. Musgrove went on a hiking trip to Potato River Falls in Gurney, Wisconsin and hadn’t returned.
IRON COUNTY, WI
WGN News

Illinois parents accused of murdering malnourished 8-year-old son

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set at $1 million each for the Peoria parents accused of murdering their 8-year-old son. Stephanie Jones, 35, and Brandon Walker, 40, appeared in court Thursday as grim details emerged on the death of their son, […]
PEORIA, IL
UPMATTERS

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.
GURNEY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy