Colgate Energy expands community involvement with PSP membership

Will Hickey, left and James Walter, Co-CEO's with Colgate Energy. The company is taking steps to expand its community involvement by becoming the 17th company to join the Permian Strategic Partnership. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

After three acquisitions expanded the company, Colgate Energy is taking the opportunity to expand its community involvement.

The company announced this week it is joining the Permian Strategic Partnership, bringing PSP’s membership to 17.

“Colgate is excited to join this partnership of Permian operators doing great things for the Permian Basin,” said James Walter, president and co-chief executive officer of Colgate Energy, in a statement provided to the Reporter-Telegram. “With our company being based in Midland and all of the employees living and working in West Texas, the issues PSP is actively tackling are especially important to us. PSP has funded numerous projects that make our community a better place to live and work, and we could not pass up the chance to be involved. We look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

Walter and Will Hickey, co-CEO, said in a profile last year that they looked to Diamondback Energy and Concho Resources, now part of ConocoPhillips, as models for how they wanted to build Colgate. Part of that model is dedication to the communities they work in.

It’s important to the two – and their staff – to invest in quality of life in Midland, which is where the company is based and where its staff and their families live. Being able to contribute to something close to home was a factor in the decision to join PSP.

PSP focuses on five main areas: Education, Health care, Housing, Road Safety and Workforce Development, all of which are important to Colgate. As part of PSP, the company will have representatives on the board, the management committee and each of the initiative committees.

Colgate will be publishing its inaugural sustainability report in the coming weeks and will highlight its community support in the report.

“We are thrilled with the addition of James Walter, Will Hickey and the team at Colgate Energy,” said Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of the PSP in a statement. “Colgate brings tremendous talent and passion for the Permian Basin to the table. They are certainly joining the PSP at a time when we have seen great momentum and transformational initiatives in our three short years. We continue to look forward to making lasting impacts across the Permian Basin together.”