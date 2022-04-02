Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay in new special ahead of SNL hosting gig
( WGHP ) — Popular comedian Jerrod Carmichael came out of the closet during his new stand-up special.
Jerrod Carmichael, best known for his comedy specials "Love at the Store" and "8," as well as creating the semi-autobiographical sitcom "The Carmichael Show," released a latest HBO special on Friday, April 1.
The new special — called “Rothanial,” which is also Carmichael’s first name — details the comedian’s upbringing, weaving it together with his personal coming-out story.
“I’m trying to be very honest, because my whole life was shrouded in secrets, and I figured the only route I haven’t tried was the truth,” Carmichael could be heard saying in a teaser HBO released ahead of the special. “So I’m saying everything.”
Carmichael was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and grew to prominence in the Los Angeles stand-up scene.
"Rothaniel" was directed by fellow comedian and Emmy-winner Bo Burnham, and can be streamed on HBOMax.

Carmichael will be hosting SNL on Saturday, April 2.
