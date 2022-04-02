ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sunny Saturday Afternoon, Showers Usher in for Sunday

By Tania Leal
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds continue gusting over 15 mph for which our temperatures feel cooler, our wind chills were down in the upper teens and low 20s this morning but have increased now to the upper 40s and low 50s. Thanks to sunny skies, no one is whining on this weather. While...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

