REDDING, Calif. — Fans of the Redding eagles and Redding Police Department (RPD) woke up this morning and rejoiced... kind of. On Friday, April 1, RPD posted to their Facebook page to reveal the "new" department patch. The image they posted features the original patch, but some eagle-eyed viewers may notice a few differences. For starters, bald eagles can be seen plastered all over the insignia. The patch also no longer says "Redding Police," but rather "Redding Policeagles."

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO