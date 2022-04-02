ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan man arrested on Negligent Homicide charges

By Brandon Kyc
 2 days ago

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 31, Penn Yan Police arrested an individual for an altercation on March 28 at a nursing home that resulted in a death.

James D. O’Reilly, 83, of Penn Yan, was arrested and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Disabled Person after an altercation that happened at a nursing home near or in Penn Yan.

According to police, O’Reilly had gotten into a verbal argument with an 89-year-old male resident at the nursing home. The argument became physical and O’Reilly had pushed the individual, resulting in him falling to the ground. The victim had broken his hip and shoulder as a result of the fall.

Penn Yan Ambulance was called to the nursing home and transferred the victim to Geneva General Hospital for treatment. The individual had undergone surgery but later died on March 30 as a result of the injuries sustained.

Police located O’Reilly on the 31 where he was arrested and taken to Yates County CAP Arraignment Court and was released in accordance with New York State bail reform.

O’Reilly will appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

