Lee County, FL

Manatee rescued in the Caloosahatchee River after boat strike

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A manatee was rescued from the Caloosahatchee River after it was hit by a boat, according to officials.

The manatee suffered an injury consistent with a boat strike, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) biologists.

The mission was a success and the manatee is currently rehabilitating, according to the post.

For more information on manatee programs, you can visit the FWC’s website here.

LEE COUNTY, FL
Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

