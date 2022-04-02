Manatee rescued in the Caloosahatchee River after boat strike

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A manatee was rescued from the Caloosahatchee River after it was hit by a boat, according to officials.

The manatee suffered an injury consistent with a boat strike, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) biologists.

The mission was a success and the manatee is currently rehabilitating, according to the post.

For more information on manatee programs, you can visit the FWC’s website here.