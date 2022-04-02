ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

InFocus: National and international issues that impact the U.S. economy

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49k0DM_0exYo1FM00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health and economic consequences continue to reverberate around the world.

The disruption to our everyday lives, and ultimately, the global economy, could not have been predicted in the early days of the pandemic. Despite all that has happened, small advances to recovery are being made. Recent events in Ukraine though, has brought another international crisis to the forefront that is causing stock markets to fluctuate and impact world trade.

InFocus: Organizing your personal finances

This week on 22News InFocus we’re going to look at how the United States and the global community continues to respond to the many factors that influence our economies. Our guest is financial advisor Mark Teed, the Senior Vice President of Investments at Raymond James.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The U.S. truly is an "exceptional nation" — in its devastating impact on the planet

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Three years after the end of World War II, diplomat George Kennan outlined the challenges the country faced this way:. "We have about 50% of the world's wealth, but only 6.3% of its population. In this situation, we cannot fail to be the object of envy and resentment. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity without positive detriment to our national security."
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Sports
Chicopee, MA
Business
The Ringer

Could Putin’s War Crash the U.S. Economy?

Economic crises are piling up. U.S. inflation was surging before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since the war began, commodity prices have spiked, with gas screaming toward $5 a gallon. And now China is facing a new COVID wave. What is happening, and how will it end? Jason Furman, chief economic adviser to the Obama administration and professor of economics at Harvard University, is back on the pod to answer our burning economic questions, like, “Are we headed back to the 1970s?”
BUSINESS
The New Yorker

How Big a Threat to the U.S. Economy Is the War in Ukraine?

When Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, three weeks ago, many experts downplayed its implications for the U.S. economy, which had entered 2022 with great momentum. “The impact of the Russian invasion on the U.S. economy will be on the margins,” Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, wrote. Since then, though, there has been a reassessment. Late last week, the economics team at Goldman Sachs projected that U.S. G.D.P. would expand by just 1.75 per cent from the fourth quarter of last year to the fourth quarter of this year—a sharp decline from the 5.7-per-cent growth seen in 2021. The Goldman team also predicted a significant chance—between twenty per cent and thirty-five per cent—of the economy falling into a recession, which is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of negative G.D.P. growth, sometime in the next twelve months.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Crypto regulatory 'overhang' a 'concern' contributing to volatility: Expert

Ben McMillan, founding partner and CIO at IDX Insights, discussed the global efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies on Friday, stressing that "regulatory overhang has always been a concern" and is contributing to market volatility. McMillan provided the insight on "Mornings with Maria" on Friday as bitcoin entered the end of the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Infocus#International Crisis#World Economy#Nexstar Media Inc
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
Salon

Ukraine has become a graveyard for Russians — and for modern weapons systems

The word "miscalculation" has been thrown around a lot to describe Vladimir Putin's attempt to annex Ukraine, but perhaps his biggest miscalculation lay in thinking he could do it using tanks as his primary weapon. It's clear as the sixth week of the war begins that his apparent plan was to send a column of tanks rumbling into Kyiv, blow up a few things, send Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government scampering away in fear, declare victory, install a puppet president and go home. Evidence that his plan was a strategic, tactical and political failure is showing on your television screens around the clock. If there is one image that will symbolize forever this war, it will be a blown-up Russian tank, its treads sagging and its turret tilted, rusting by the side of the road in Ukraine.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy