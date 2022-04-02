ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko praises Germany for support

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEByI_0exYntQC00

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - Wladimir Klitschko, a Ukrainian former boxing champion whose brother is the mayor of Kyiv, heaped praise on Germany for its help after meeting officials in Berlin in an effort to drum up more support for his country.

Klitschko and his brother Vitali, also a former boxing star, have strong ties to Germany, having spent most of their professional careers there. But they have previously accused Berlin of failing to do enough to help Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

In a video shot outside the Bundestag and posted on his Twitter feed, Wladimir Klitschko said he had been able to see for himself during his two-day visit that the two nations were "truly brothers and sisters figuratively now" and he would never forget Germany's support.

The German government has made several policy U-turns in the last six weeks, agreeing to send Ukraine weapons, suspending a gas pipeline project with Russia that bypassed the former Soviet state, and vowing to boost defence spending. read more

During the visit by Wladimir Klitschko, who enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve army shortly before war broke out, German media showed pictures of him meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the foreign, finance and economy ministers.

"Klitschko and his delegation brought the Ukrainian fighting spirit that reaches us in countless images every day into the foreign ministry," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Instagram. "For the government and me it is clear: we will continue to support Ukraine with all our force."

Klitschko's praise contrasted with ongoing criticism of Germany from the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin Andrij Melnyk, who on Saturday criticised it for resisting a European embargo on Russian energy imports.

"When will the cruel actions against Ukrainian civilians be bad enough for Germany to finally turn off war criminal (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's money tap and impose an embargo for oil, gas, coal and metal? How long will you still hesitate?" he said in a tweet he addressed to the federal government.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

392K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#On Germany#Boxing#Combat#Ukrainian#Russian#Soviet#Instagram
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Fortune

Russia’s largest tank manufacturer may have run out of parts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Sanctions imposed on Russia to cripple its economy may be starting to hurt its military capabilities. The country’s primary armored vehicle manufacturer appears to have run out...
MANUFACTURING
Reuters

Reuters

392K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy