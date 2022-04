Leila Kartforosh, 28, lives in Decatur, Georgia, and earns $81,000 a year between her day job and her side hustles: $60,000 plus a 10% bonus as a Salesforce consultant and about $15,000 from her YouTube channels. She racked up $82,000 in debt from student loans, credit cards and other purchases. Since then, she tightened her budget and has paid off $60,100 as of February 2022. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.

