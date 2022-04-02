ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 1 Week 1: How to Earn Nano D.Va

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Epic Nano D.Va skin returning soon to...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Blizzard responds to fan frustration over Diablo 4 updates

The developer of Diablo 4 has acknowledged that blog posts aren't the best way for fans to get a feel for the game. Blizzard will be releasing an update on Diablo's fourth major instalment next week. The game's global community lead, Adam Fletcher, tweeted their excitement about the new update, which focuses on the art of the upcoming action RPG, but not everyone felt their enthusiasm.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4 Will Bring Back Classic Dungeons

Activision Blizzard has revealed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4's Mythic+ dungeon pool will incorporate several dungeons from previous expansions. In total, players can expect to see eight dungeons returning from the four most-recent seasons of the game. Of those eight, six have already been selected by the developers. However, Blizzard is giving fans the opportunity to vote on the final two dungeons, both of which will come from Warlords of Draenor. Voting is already underway, and more than 27,000 voters have already made their selections. Blizzard has confirmed that the following dungeons will return:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Overwatch Anniversary#Icymi Weekly Challenge#D Va#Nano Cola Challenge#Combat Medic Baptiste
The Game Haus

Overwatch Contenders to be Played on Overwatch 2

Ask around the Overwatch community, and almost unanimously people will say that the Tier 2 scene is vital to the success of the Overwatch League. That’s why when the Overwatch League announced that it would be played on an early version of Overwatch 2, people were scared that Contenders would still be playing Overwatch 1.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: 2022 Insider Teases DLC, Includes Call of Duty 4, MW2, and, MW3 Maps

Call of Duty: 2022 is reportedly getting lots of DLC. The report comes the way of COD insider and leaker, Ralph. Taking to Twitter, the leaker relayed word that Call of Duty 2022 -- known as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II via reports and leaks -- is going to have more DLC than previous COD games due to the lack of a new COD in 2023. As a result, this DLC will extend into and through 2023 and it sounds like it will be padded with lots of DLC maps from previous Modern Warfare games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Overwatch
TechRadar

Blizzard accidentally leaks the next World of Warcraft expansion

The next World of Warcraft expansion appears to have been leaked by Blizzard ahead of its official announcement later this month. Various leaks and rumors about the name and contents of the MMO's ninth expansion have been floating around its community for a while now. However, the most credible leaker seems to have spilled the beans on what to expect – Blizzard Entertainment itself.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leaker Discovers Major Rampart Buff

Prolific Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal discovered a raft of buffs intended for Rampart in the game's files, indicating Respawn Entertainment has big plans to resuscitate the character's pick rate. Rampart has never been a central figure in the Apex Legends meta game, but of late her pick rate has...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best video games of March 2022

Thanks to Elden Ring, February 2022 will go down as one of the best months for video games ever. But March 2022 wasn’t too shabby either. From the latest entries in long-running series like Kirby, Gran Turismo, and Shadow Warrior to ambitious new ideas from smaller studios, there were plenty of awesome experiences across several genres for players to experience this month.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy