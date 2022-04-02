ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

On Hawaii 04-02-22: Hawaii’s ‘Valley of the Kings’ now off limits to visitors

 2 days ago
Waipio Valley on the Big Island of Hawaii, as seen from the Overlook. (Michele Falzone/Getty Images)

For decades, residents and visitors have traversed a steep, largely unpaved incline to the Big Island’s Waipio Valley, one of Hawaii’s most beautiful and sacred spaces. But in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth shut down Waipio Valley Road indefinitely to all but residents living there, citing hazardous roadway conditions.

The road is one of the steepest in the United States, and travelers have to cross areas with a nearly 40% grade.

To tackle the excursion, visitors either drive a four-wheel-drive vehicle — the only type able to manage the 1,000 foot ascent or descent in 1.5 miles — or hike. Read more .

The tale of the doctor who became a hermit in Hawaii. In the 1950s, when Dr. Bernard Wheatley wandered from Europe to the U.S. and, finally, to Hawaii, he found isolation in what is now the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park. Read more .

‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested after allegedly yelling obscenities in Hawaii bar. He was charged on suspicion of disorderly conduct and harassment on Sunday in a Hawaii karaoke bar. Read more .

Last week's top story:

California man falls to his death while climbing balcony at a Hawaii resort. He was trying to climb from his balcony to the room where his friend was staying. Read more .

On Hawaii is curated by Hawaii editor Christine Hitt. You can contact her at Christine.Hitt@sfgate.com.

