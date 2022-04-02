40 Final Fours: South Dakota man, longtime friend have witnessed many 'One Shining Moments' together

When Chris Webber called a timeout that Michigan didn’t have, Doug Knust and Chris Korth were there.

When Jim Valvano raced onto the court looking for someone to hug, Knust and Korth were there.

When a North Carolina freshman named Michael Jordan took the game-winning shot against Georgetown and drilled it — yep, they were there for that, too. In fact, that was the first of what this weekend will become the 40th Final Four in a row that the two friends have attended in person.

Longtime friends who met in college as students at Creighton University in Omaha, Knust, who now lives in Chamberlain, and Korth, an attorney in Kansas City, got tickets to the Final Four in New Orleans in 1982, almost on a lark, and they had so much fun they’ve gone back every year since.

This year’s Final Four, of course, is back in New Orleans, so Korth and Knust will be celebrating their 40th anniversary back where it started.

“New Orleans is one of our favorite cities,” Korth said. “But we don’t like that the bars don’t close. Sometimes that makes it hard for us to get back to our room and go to bed.”

That should give you an idea of what kind of party it’s been for Knust, Korth and a rotating group of friends for the last four decades. New Orleans is one of a handful of cities the group has visited more than once — they’ve been to Indianapolis, Seattle, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Atlanta and Dallas multiple times, as well. It’s been a great way to see the country, to see great basketball, and to stay in touch with close friends as the years have passed by.

“You’re 22 years old and in New Orleans, how can you not have a good time,” Knust said. “We had a great time and we just kind of decided this was something we’ve got to try to do next year. Bourbon Street was great, but the basketball was even better. We just love basketball. That was what started it. And it’s just been so much fun every year we’ve always found a way to keep going back.”

Run of tournaments started with Michael Jordan's famous jumper

It all started in 1981. Knust, Korth and some friends wanted to watch the NCAA tournament. But back then, sports on TV wasn’t the ubiquitous presence it is today. Cable TV was hard to come by, and bars didn’t have giant screens covering all the walls. ESPN was the brand-new all-sports network, and it was airing the early rounds of the games. But the cable carrier in Omaha didn’t have ESPN.

So Knust called a bar in Council Bluffs, just a couple miles away across the Iowa border. He asked if they’d be willing to open at 10 a.m., and after he promised to bring enough thirsty basketball fans to make it worth their while, the owner agreed. They watched basketball all day, had a blast, and at some point a commercial aired encouraging fans to put in $2 for a lottery for tickets to the following year’s Final Four. In July, Knust got the news he’d been selected, and with some financial assistance from Knust’s dad, they made the trip to the Big Easy for the Final Four.

There, they saw Jordan hit a midrange jumper with 16 seconds left to lift North Carolina to a 64-62 win over Georgetown. Another highlight of that first trip was running into DePaul coach Ray Meyer. Meyer had been the Blue Demons’ coach since 1942 and was nearing retirement. Knust and Korth saw him in the lobby and approached him, and the legendary coach sat down on a couch with them and told stories and talked basketball for an hour.

“That really helped us get hooked,” Korth said.

Indeed, the 22-year-olds had so much fun they decided they wanted to go back again the following year, in Albuquerque. The problem was, that year’s Final Four was held at University Arena, a venue that held just 14,000 fans. Tickets were tough to come by.

“I sent in for tickets under different names and addresses of friends and family,” Korth remembers. “I sent in at least 15 of them. In August I got a certified letter saying we had tickets to 'The Pit' in Albquerque, row six. I was so excited. Then we get there and find out why it’s called ‘The Pit’. And row six meant sixth row from the top.”

That hardly dampened the experience. One year after witnessing Jordan’s first step towards immortality, they watched North Carolina State beat Houston on Lorenzo Charles’ buzzer-beating dunk, leading to the iconic clip of a young Valvano racing around the court celebrating one of the biggest upsets in tournament history.

That night, they grabbed a 12-pack of beer and waited in the lobby of a Red Roof Inn where they’d heard the Wolfpack may be staying, and when the new national champs arrived to retire to their rooms, Knust and Korth were there to shake their hands.

Knust said the goal was never to make it an annual, come-hell-or-high-water trip. They just kept finding ways to go back. Finding tickets, airfare and hotel rooms was harder in the pre-internet age. Korth’s dad lived in Florida in the '90s, and once walked up and down the beach looking for a hotel that would accept reservations seven years in advance, for when the Final Four came to St. Petersburg in 1999. He found one. Korth himself once booked rooms seven years ahead at a hotel that changed owners three times before the Final Four. The reservations were honored.

'Let's try and do it again next year'

There have been, of course, some close calls along the way. Life happens, and it doesn’t often concern itself with the NCAA tournament schedule. But they keep finding a way. Korth was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had his prostate removed last February. He still went to the Final Four in April, even with a socially-distanced crowd that was limited to just a few thousand fans. And Knust has a son who was born in early March of 1989 — Doug took off for Seattle just weeks after he was born. And his daughter was born on April 19, she was due in two weeks when Knust attended the Final Four that year.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Knust said. “It doesn’t take any special talent. It just takes a lot of good fortune, good people to help you out, whether it’s employees or family, friends who have been helpful and supportive. There was never really a plan to do this for the rest of our lives. It was, well, that was fun, let’s try to do it again next year. Just kind of one brick in the wall and another.”

After 40 years, the memories are thick. The game has changed, and the world around it. Tickets were hard to come by in the early days, now they can always be had through scalpers (online or in person), so long as you have the money. Next year’s Final Four is set for Houston, and the rooms are already booked. In 2024, the tournament will be in Arizona, and they have a place to stay that year, too. Forty years is a hell of a milestone, but the streak will live on.

Still, as the friends move into their 60s, the games and the arenas and the hotels, bars and restaurants become secondary.

“The basketball sticks out more in the early years,” Knust said. “Then it was all about the games and the coaches and trying to talk to them at the hotels and that kind of stuff. Now I just really, really enjoy and look forward to spending the time with my friends. We sit around and share 40 years of memories and stories.”