Tecolotes show off new talent, see area for improvement

Cade Gotta scored two runs in the Tecolotes Dos Laredos’ loss to the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Thursday. (Courtesy of the Tecolotes Dos Laredos)

The goal this year for the Tecolotes Dos Laredos is simple: win the franchise’s sixth Mexican Baseball League championship.

The Tecos feel they have assembled the right talent to accomplish just that. And fans of the two-nation team got their first taste of said talent as the Tecolotes opened their first spring training series against Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Thursday night at Uni-Trade Stadium.

Although the result wasn’t to the Tecos’ liking — they lost 5-2 — wins and losses don’t really matter in spring training. Preseason games are all about seeing where one team’s strengths and weaknesses are — where they can improve before the regular season opens in late April. And while the Tecolotes noticed areas that can be improved upon, they did flash glimpses of what they believe could lead to their sixth franchise championship.

“We have the team to be a contender for sure,” Tecolotes first baseman Kennys Vargas said. “I trust everyone on the roster. I am very confident in our team. We just must figure some stuff out and be confident. If we do that and play hard, we will do well.”

Vargas was one of the bright spots Thursday. The power hitter went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

He wasn’t the only Tecolote who went perfect at the plate. Center fielder Cade Gotta also went 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Gotta and Vargas batted No. 3 and 4 in the lineup, and likely will do so come the regular season. If they perform in any way like they did Thursday come time when wins and losses do matter, the Tecos should be able to produce runs often.

Gotta and Vargas weren’t the only Tecos to play well. According to Tecolotes clubhouse manager Mark Weidemaier, starting pitcher Bryan Bonnell (2.0, 1 H) and relievers Donnie Hart (1.0 IP) and Nate Antone (1.0 IP, 1 H) all performed well in their limited time on the mound.

“Kennys Vargas had some outstanding at-bats,” Weidemaier said. “Gotta had some outstanding at-bats.

“I thought Bonnell threw the ball well. I thought Antone threw the ball well. Donnie Hart came in and did a hell of a job in a situation that forced him to face a lefty and get out of a tight situation. He did a hell of a job.”

Although the Dos Laredos flashed some of its talent, it also had some blunders.

The Tecolotes had some mess ups, missing some routine outs. And most of the mishaps came in the third inning, where the Diablos Rojos scored all five of their runs. Pitcher Jorge Gonzalez surrendered all five of the runs for the Tecos.

“I have preached all spring that we need to pitch and catch the ball,” Weidemaier said. “We dropped the ball in right field. We had a mess up in the middle of the bases. We didn’t make a play at first base that we should have made.”

Weidemaier believes if the Tecolotes pitch and catch the ball well, they will have a good chance to be in every game this coming season. So, he was a little disappointed that they messed up some routine outs.

Regardless of the mishaps, Thursday was Dos Laredos’ first time this spring training that it faced live pitching and at-bats against someone not on its own roster. So, despite the mixed performance, the Tecolotes were happy to get their first true outing under their belts.

“It felt good,” Vargas said. “It’s good to start preseason preparation and get ready for the season. I was excited to take my first at-bat against another team.”

Spring training isn’t all about wins and losses. It’s about seeing where a team can improve.

The Tecolotes believe they can win a championship this season. But before they can potentially do that, they need to improve upon some areas of play. They got a glance of where they can seek continued improvement in the three-run loss to the Diablos Rojos. And they plan to make those advancements in the remainder of their three-game series against del Mexico.

“We have a lot of room to improve, that’s for sure,” Weidemaier said. “Through six innings, we outhit them. We just didn’t pitch the ball as well as I thought we would, and we didn’t catch the ball as well as I thought we would.”

Dos Laredos will face the Diablos Rojos two more times - Friday and Saturday - with both matchups starting at 7 p.m.

