ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

LUS Scheduled Power Outage

radio7media.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM HAS ANNOUNCED A SCHEDULED POWER OUTAGE...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In Bixby

BIXBY, Oklahoma - Several OG&E customers are experiencing power outages in Bixby during severe thunderstorms. Approximately 1,498 customers were affected around 10:06 p.m. on March 17. Restoration of power is expected around 2:27 a.m. on March 18.
BIXBY, OK
wdhn.com

LIST: Wiregrass power outage map

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Power has updated its Wiregrass weather map. Most areas across the Wiregrass are reporting less than 5 people in Enterprise, Slocomb, and Geneva that are experiencing outages. That’s a much different number than the approximate 1,200 people that were without power across the area.
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy