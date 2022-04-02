Robert Funk takes lead at Golfweek Senior Amateur National Championship

PGA West Stadium Course. (Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There weren’t a lot of red numbers to go around at PGA West’s Pete Dye Dunes course course on Friday, but the few that were able to card sub-par rounds made them count.

Robert Funk of Canyon Lake, California, took the senior division lead ahead of the final round thanks to a 1-under 71. With four birdies on the day, Funk made the jump from third place over round 1 leaders Don Whittemore and Larry Nunez.

Both Whittemore (1 over) and Nunez (2 over) are well within striking range after rounds of 73 and 74, respectively.

Last week’s runner-up Jerry Slagle looks to redeem himself on Saturday as he is just two shots back of Funk. Slagle had the low round of the tournament not just within the 55-64 age division, but the whole tournament with a moving day 68.

Funk has plenty of players to keep in his rear view mirror as 10 players are within six shots of him heading into Saturday’s final round.

In the super senior division Jeff Burda maintains his lead following an even-par 72. Thanks to over par rounds from those contending after day 1, Burda enjoys a six shot lead over his nearest competitor.

One back to begin the day, legend Evan Long was the only man in the 70-74 age bracket to get to red numbers on the day with an age matching 2-under 70 to get to 2 over for the tournament.

Living up to the title of ‘legend’, Long paces round 1 leader Peter Van Ingen by five strokes.

Super legend John Blank was among a trio of players who trailed John Walker by a shot as moving day began. Blank rose above the rest, including Walker, with a round of 4-over 76. Walker trails by four strokes with John Seehausen (+6) and Gaylord Davis (+7) bridging the gap between the two. Two players are within five of the lead.

Four champions will be crowned Saturday at PGA West with each winner earning 1,200 points toward the Golfweek Player of the Year race.