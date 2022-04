Betty Gotsch, center, is joined by her husband Doug after being presented the GFWC Albany Woman’s Club Mother of the Year award by Anne Parker. Special Photo: Albany Woman’s Club

ALBANY — As a schoolteacher, Betty Gotsch “mothered” a lot of people’s children.

Gotsch also has long been a devoted mother to her own children, and the Georgia Federated Woman’s Club’s Albany Woman’s Club presented Gotsch the coveted 2022 Mother of the Year award at its March meeting.

The retired educator is an active volunteer in the club as well as in the community.