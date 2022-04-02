ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis slammed a special Disney carveout. His staff helped write it.

By Emily L. Mahoney
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qcfF_0exYm6aZ00
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks moments before signing the Parental Rights in Education bill during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory School in Shady Hills. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued escalating his battle against The Walt Disney Co. this week, calling for a new era in Florida where the company no longer gets to wield its mighty influence and “dictate policy” to state leaders.

He singled out a special carveout that legislators approved for Disney in a 2021 bill that aimed to crack down on what DeSantis said was too many conservatives having their accounts banned by “Big Tech” social media companies.

The bill was a DeSantis priority, but has since been blocked in court. That’s in part because the Republican bill sponsors added a last-minute amendment exempting companies that own theme parks, a move the House sponsor acknowledged was especially so that reviews left on Disney+ wouldn’t fall under the law.

“At the eleventh hour when the Legislature was doing this, Disney got them to put in a carveout for theme parks,” DeSantis said Thursday during a news conference in West Palm Beach in which he called for ending the company’s “special privileges.”

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘This is ridiculous.’ Honestly, it was embarrassing,” he added, saying he considered vetoing the legislation because of the carveout.

But DeSantis’ own staff helped write it.

Emails between staff working for the governor’s office and the House Commerce Committee show that DeSantis’ legislative affairs director, Stephanie Kopelousos, was in communication with Disney to propose bill language written by the company. The emails were first reported by the Seeking Rents newsletter, which shared them with the Tampa Bay Times.

Kopelousos’ messages have subject lines including, “Latest from disney” and “New Disney language,” all with various clauses that could be added to the bill to exempt the company, often by tweaking the definition of what constitutes a social media company.

In one message sent one day before the end of the regular session, Kopelousos wrote: “Disney responded with this,” before a new line to potentially add to the bill. DeSantis’ budget and policy chief, Chris Spencer, replied with suggestions and feedback, as did the governor’s general counsel at the time, James Uthmeier, who has since become chief of staff.

At multiple points, the staff director for the House Commerce Committee, Kurt Hamon, pushed back on Disney’s suggestions, including one that would have exempted the website or app of a “journalistic enterprise.”

“So Disney is a journalistic enterprise now? I would say no to this one too,” he wrote. “I like our versions better.”

The messages reflected a concerted push at the end of the session, with emails going back and forth one day until nearly midnight. At one point, Hamon asked the governor’s staff about the “timeline” in coordination with the Senate.

“Yesterday?” responded Kopelousos.

The amendment lawmakers finally adopted — despite pushback from some Democratic legislators — exempted online platforms “operated by a company that owns and operates a theme park or entertainment complex.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0exYm6aZ00

When asked for comment on the contrast between the emails and the governor’s recent comments, DeSantis’ spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, said what he said during the news conference “speaks for itself.”

DeSantis has gotten at least $100,000 in campaign contributions in recent years from Disney. The company also has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars since the 2020 election to the Republican Party of Florida and committees tied to the Legislature’s Republican leadership.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Chris Sprowls did not respond to two emails asking about the governor’s jabs at the Legislature over the 2021 Disney carveout. Katherine Betta, spokesperson for Senate President Wilton Simpson, said there was no comment from the president “at this time.”

After DeSantis signed the bill, technology company groups sued. The bill was blocked last summer from taking effect by a federal judge in Tallahassee, who said, in addition to other objections, the Disney carveout means the law “discriminates on its face” by having different rules for companies that own theme parks.

DeSantis said Thursday he’s confident that the state will win that case on appeal.

And he said that Disney’s reign as a powerful special interest should end going forward.

“They’ve lost a lot of the pull that they used to have, and honestly I think that’s a good thing for our state,” DeSantis said. He added that he’s against “any special privileges” in law, but Disney, in particular, has been allowed to “almost govern themselves.”

The company didn’t respond to an email Friday afternoon requesting comment.

DeSantis isn’t the only Republican in the state pushing back against Disney following the company’s increasingly vocal opposition to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill that critics have dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill. DeSantis has derided the company’s response as caving to the “woke” left, while Disney has called for a repeal or a court ruling against the bill and has frozen its political giving in Florida.

Rep. Joe Harding, the Republican sponsor of the bill, this week said he was returning $3,000 in Disney political contributions.

Another House member, Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, tweeted recently that he’s been talking with lawmakers about repealing Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, which grants the company massive powers of self-governance including their own zoning, utilities, fire department, bonding authority and more.

On Friday, DeSantis was asked at a different news conference if the district should be dissolved. He said lawmakers are “right” to consider the idea but stopped short of endorsing it.

“The Legislature is going to have to look to see,” he said.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

62K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Missing Tampa woman’s family says she has died

Rena Walters posted on Facebook thanking all those who tried to help her family find answers about her sister. Teneisha Griffith, the 27-year-old South Tampa woman who had been missing for days, had died, she wrote. “It is with a heavy and broken heart that we say Teneisha is no...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Spencer Roach
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walt Disney Co#Carveout#Big Tech#House#Legislature
BOCANEWSNOW

DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online

Social Media Calls On DeSantis To “Say Gay” And Focus On Issues That Matter. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in an effort to repeal the ongoing airline mask mandate. DeSantis was […] The article DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
American Songwriter

Van Zant Brothers Write Song for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and brother Donnie of 38 Special wrote a new song, “Sweet Florida,” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, the Van Zant brothers said that DeSantis stands for everything that they believe in. “We got to thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes,” said Johnny Van Zant in an interview. “He’s been a great governor for us.”
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy