ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

How Zack Steffen Came Through Hard Times To Become The United States' No.1 Goalkeeper

By Josh Lawless
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2014, a young Zack Steffen watched his idol Tim Howard produce one of the best goalkeeping performances in World Cup history. Howard, then at Everton, made a record 16 saves for the United States against Belgium. The round of 16 clash ended in defeat for the US but Howard’s heroics...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Zack Steffen
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Times#Goalkeepers#U S Soccer#Everton#American#The Premier League
SPORTbible

Qatar's Eight World Cup Stadiums Are Fully Air Conditioned

All of Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums have fully-functional air conditioning for the showpiece. For the first time ever, the World Cup will take place in the winter because of the red hot climate in the Middle Eastern country. In June and July, the typical period for the tournament, average...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Upworthy

Women's soccer game draws higher audience than Super Bowl in watershed moment for women's sports

In a watershed moment for women's sports, an astounding 91,553 fans turned up at Camp Nou, the largest football stadium in Europe, to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid. It was the largest ever attendance for a women's football match—even larger than at this year's Super Bowl (70,048). The majority of the fans who came to watch the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final were Barcelona supporters and they watched their team defeat Real Madrid 5-2 to secure a place in the semi-finals, reported CNN. Barcelona and Real Madrid have a strong rivalry going back decades and their clashes are dubbed the "El Classico." The crowd held up a huge mosaic that read: "More than empowerment."
UEFA
BBC

Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool success 'should not be taken for granted'

Virgil van Dijk said it "should not be taken for granted" what Liverpool have been achieving before their Champions League quarter-final with Benfica. The Reds travel to Lisbon on Tuesday still in contention to win the quadruple this season. Having already won the Carabao Cup, they sit one point off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy