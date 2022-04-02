ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man in critical condition after shooting in Providence

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3IMh_0exYlLmQ00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Providence.

According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, a man was outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allens Ave., when he was shot several times.

Verdi said the victim, a man in his 30’s, was driven to the hospital by another person. He is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Security employees told police that there was an argument between two groups of people inside the club. The groups were then separated and went in different ways.

According to the police report, soon after an SUV pulled up to one of the groups when a person got out of the vehicle and started shooting at them, then got back into the SUV and left the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation no one has been arrested.

The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting Saturday morning and Verdi said the club will be closed until a full hearing can be held next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
AZFamily

Phoenix PD: Father shoots 6-year-old son, turns gun on himself

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a father is dead and his son is seriously injured after a shooting on Sunday morning. Phoenix police say it happened near 24th Street and Cactus Road around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said it started when the mother of the boy...
PHOENIX, AZ
FUN 107

New Bedford Homicide Victim Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Providence Police#Wonderland Gentlemen#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

Woman sent to the hospital after car overturns, catches fire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car overturned on Boyd Avenue in the parking lot of a deli in East Providence Friday afternoon before it caught on fire. Firefighters were able to free the woman from her car after smashing the windows. The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released,...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Family displaced by Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a historic home in Fall River Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to High Street around 5:15 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof. Fire officials tell 12 News that the flames weren’t the only obstacle they had to face. “We […]
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

‘Dire Error In Judgement’: Dartmouth 11-Year-Old Burned After Gas Can Thrown Onto Campfire Explodes

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – An 11-year-old was burned Saturday night when a gas can exploded at a camp fire in Dartmouth. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at a home on Collins Corner Road. Dartmouth Police said the child suffered multiple burns while standing near the fire when the gasoline container they threw into the fire exploded. The child’s injuries are not considered life threatening. They were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment. “We are all very relieved that the incident did not turn out much worse, and we certainly hope that others can learn from this dire error in judgment,” Police Chief Brian Levesque said.
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With Boston Police In Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A Randolph man was seriously wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain. Police said they attempted to stop a car near the Shattuck Hospital just before 1 a.m. but the driver, 31-year-old Jeff Anilus of Randolph, crashed, jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police said that’s when he pulled out a gun. “During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy