Combat Sports

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki Set For 4/16 NJPW Windy City Riot

By Gisberto Guzzo
 2 days ago
Another match has been made official for NJPW Windy City Riot. The promotion has announced that Tomohiro Ishii will face off against Minoru Suzuki at the April 16 event. On April 1, following Ishii's victory over Chris Dickinson at Lonestar...

