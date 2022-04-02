Man shot while jogging on residential street in eastern Queens

A jogger was hit by gunfire as he made his way through a Queens neighborhood, police said.

The victim was struck in the right leg as he ran along 250th Street in Rosedale around 9:15 p.m., near Nassau County, the NYPD said.

He reported hearing shots and feeling pain and could not provide a description of his assailant, according to cops.

The victim was struck in the right leg while jogging.Robert Mecea for NY Post

NYPD did not report any other shootings Friday night into Saturday morning.