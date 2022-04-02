ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy Eleven season opener

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – They Boys in Blue are back!. Indy Eleven’s home...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 1, 2022

INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indy music venues face staffing issues as concert season approaches

INDIANAPOLIS — As concert season approaches, local music venues are facing staffing issues while getting ready for the busy season here in Indy. Ruoff Music Center, the TCU Amphitheater and the Old National Centre are all set to host some big names this summer, and they all need more help to make things run smoothly. […]
MUSIC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte was an “eager-to-please town” back when we last hosted the Final Four

The first and last time Charlotte hosted a men’s Final Four was in 1994, out at the old Charlotte Coliseum off Billy Graham Parkway near the airport. On April 4 that year, Arkansas beat Duke 76-72 to win the national title. It was a weekend filled with parties and celebrities. President Bill Clinton, for instance, […] The post Charlotte was an “eager-to-please town” back when we last hosted the Final Four appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLWT 5

FC Cincinnati 2 earns first win over on Toronto FC II on Sunday

NEWPORT, Ky. — FC Cincinnati 2 earned their first win in club history after defeating Toronto FC II at Northern Kentucky University's Soccer Stadium on Sunday. FCC 2 improved to 1-1-0 (3 points) with the win. Toronto dropped to 0-1-0 in their first game of the season. FCC 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
COLTS CHEER TRYOUTS

BEECH GROVE, IN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Opening day for the Nashville Sounds

Today, the Nashville Sounds will celebrate opening day as they take on the Durham Bulls. The team will have a variety of Opening Day festivities and ticket options for Tuesday, April 5 when they host the Durham Bulls at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 59

Autism Acceptance

SPORTS
Fox 59

Silly Safari's NCAA Predictions

COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Sanchez scores in LAFC's 4-2 win over Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored for Los Angeles FC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City. Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute. LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez. Alexandre Pato...
MLS
NHL

Preds Embracing Playoff Mentality, Mindset in Final Four Weeks of Season

Nashville Excited to Play High-Stakes Games as Postseason Push Continues. The Stanley Cup Playoffs don't begin for another four weeks, but as far as the Predators are concerned, their postseason is well underway. The odds remain in Nashville's favor - the Preds currently have an 88.7 percent chance to make...
NHL
ESPN

Ryan Raposo's first MLS goal lifts Vancouver Whitecaps over Sporting Kansas City

Ryan Raposo scored the first goal of his Major League Soccer career as the Vancouver Whitecaps earned their first victory of the season, defeating visiting Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday night. Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal made four saves for the shutout for the Whitecaps (1-3-1, four points). It was Hasal's...
MLS
Fox 59

See J. Elliot perform at Tumor Takedown Tailgate in Greenwood

INDIANAPOLIS — Local singer-songwriter J. Elliot joined Indy Now on Monday to perform his original song, “Friend of Mine.”. See J. Elliot perform live in Greenwood on April 24 for the Tumor Takedown Tailgate, which benefits the National Brain Tumor Society.
GREENWOOD, IN

