California hiker found dead with grieving dog, King, by his side

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez's cousin said that the loyal dog never left his owner's side. NBCLA

Man’s best friend until the very end.

The body of a man missing since March 16 was found in a remote area of vast Griffith Park in Los Angeles — with his grieving, starving dog, King, by his side.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez had been missing since March 16.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, had been missing since March 16, NBC Los Angeles reported Saturday.

A firefighter said the area where Hernandez was found on Thursday was a good hike up from the park’s merry-go-round. Fliers posted by Hernandez’s family indicated he was last seen near the merry-go-round hiking trails.

When rescuers found Hernandez’s body, his dog, King, was right next to him. They said the dog was tired and hungry, but alive.

Hernandez’s cousin told NBC Los Angeles the loyal dog never left his owner’s side.

Hernandez died at the age of 29.

Comments

Margaret Diamond
2d ago

How sad for all involved. But I am glad that his body was found while his dog was still okay.

Reply
4
