UNC head coach Hubert Davis is no stranger to high-pressure moments, whether on the court as a player or on the sidelines as a coach. “I just remember that series, the previous years we had won the first two games and Chicago won the next two, and we lost in a dramatic Game 5,” Davis said. “And it was another crazy and epic Game 5 in ’94. I just didn’t want us to be in that situation again.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO