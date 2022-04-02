ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Iowa women’s tennis vs. Illinois

Cover picture for the articleIllinois defeated Iowa women’s tennis at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center on Friday. The Illini defeated the Hawkeyes,...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes tied for the most returning starters among Big Ten programs entering the 2022 season

Among Big Ten teams, Iowa has the most returning starters. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan took a look at returning starters on Big Ten teams and Iowa is tied for the most returning starters. According to Lassan, Iowa has 17 returning starters. That number for the Hawkeyes is actually 15 returning starters. Iowa is replacing three starters offensively: running back Tyler Goodson, All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Kyler Schott. Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards on 256 carries with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 247 yards and a score. Linderbaum started each of the team’s 35 games over...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s tennis falls to No. 37 Northwestern for 12th straight loss

Iowa women’s tennis lost its home match against No. 37 Northwestern, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell short in the doubles point for the 10th straight match. Northwestern’s Clarissa Hand and Briana Crowley defeated Iowa’s Samantha Gillas and Michelle Bacalla (6-2) in the No. 2 doubles spot. Then, the Wildcats’ Sydney Pratt and Hannah Mccolgan defeated the Hawkeyes’ Vipasha Mehra and Marisa Schmidt (6-1) in the No. 3 doubles spot. The No. 1 match went unfinished.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland

Iowa already has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class which is ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports. That group includes quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota, edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. With spring practices underway, it provides a great opportunity to invite recruits on campus and showcase what Iowa football is all about. One of the players that made his way to Iowa City this weekend was class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland. He made the trip with his high school teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez...
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
B100

Iowa and Illinois Favorite St. Paddy’s Day Foods

I don't have a ton of traditions surrounding St. Patrick's Day other than trying to find a good Irish Stout to drink with my Corned Beef & Cabbage. I don't have to wear green or put on a kilt...although if I had one I might depending on the weather. Many...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOWT

Nebraska's Spring Game details

NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Iowa Hawkeye#Hawkeyes
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field finishes Stanford Invitational, Florida Relays

Iowa track and field sent athletes to two separate meets on opposite sides of the country this weekend. Distance runners competed at the Stanford Invitational in California, while sprinters, jumpers, and throwers participated at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida. The Hawkeyes’ Florida Relays performance was highlighted by sophomore LaSarah...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa football visitors react to weekend visits with the Hawkeyes

With spring practices in full swing, Iowa welcomed in a plethora of talented prospects across the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and turned this past weekend into an important recruiting effort. It resulted in a pair of offers to class of 2024 athlete Caleb Benning and 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland. Howland’s teammate and Iowa quarterback commit Marco Lainez III made the trip with him to Iowa City. Benning’s Omaha Westside teammates RJ Eckhardt, Jahmez Ross and Anthony Rezac made the trip as well. The Hawkeyes also hosted five-star, class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor out of Southeast Polk High School...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

‘East of Middle West’ by Iowa City filmmaker Mokotsi Rukundo makes debut at FilmScene

Iowa City filmmaker Mokotsi Rukundo has based a great deal of his work on his own observations. Following the mantra “write what you know,” Rukundo took in his surroundings and transported them onto the screen. Observing the eerie perfection of rural Iowa that hides an abundance of dark secrets, Rukundo devised a story that tackled guilt, forgiveness, and secrecy.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s golf to wrap up regular season at Maryb. S Kauth Invite

The Iowa women’s golf team will head down to San Antonio to close out the regular season at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational on Tuesday and Wednesday. Freshman Paula Miranda, juniors Jacque Galloway and Lea Zeitler, and seniors Dana Lerner and Manuela Lizarazu will represent the Hawkeyes in the nine-team field at the San Antonio Country Club. Junior Morgan Goldstein will participate as an individual during the two-day, three-round tournament.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Iowan

Iowa football tight ends coach Abdul Hodge embracing new role

Iowa football tight ends coach Abdul Hodge is stepping into unfamiliar territory with his offensive assignment. Hodge, after playing for the Hawkeyes from 2002-05, is returning to Iowa City as a coach for the Iowa football program. Hodge was a three-time All-Big Ten selection at Iowa as a linebacker and is third in the program with 453 tackles over his playing career.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

The 26th Annual University of Iowa Powwow, a cultural reconnect after two years

The 26th Annual University of Iowa Powwow brought generations together as Native American community members congregated at the Field House on Saturday. Dominique Badajoz, a non-enrolled citizen of the Meskwaki Nation and the UI Powwow committee chair, said the turnout was perfect for what the committee was expecting. There were about 460 attendants at this year’s event.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa softball loses three games to Maryland, drops to 0-6 in Big Ten play

Iowa softball was swept by Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins beat the Hawkeyes three times at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park. Iowa was outscored by Maryland, 9-24, on the series. Four pitchers took the mound for the Hawkeyes: senior Breanna Vasquz, sophomore Denali Loecker, and freshmen Emma Henderson and Devyn Greer. The group gave up 26 hits on the series.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WCIA

Illinois finishes sweep over Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Debuting its new powder blue uniform, Illinois baseball kept its bats hot in the series finale with Purdue, beating the Boilers 11-8. Jack Crowder started on the mound for the Illini, going 4.1 innings and allowing five runs. On the offensive side, Illinois exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa basketball commit Owen Freeman impresses at NY2LA Swish N’ Dish

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery and his teams have won at least 20 games each of the past four seasons. Sophomore Keegan Murray emerged as a national player of the year candidate this past season, averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Hawkeyes rode the stardom of Keegan Murray and a talented supporting cast that included the Big Ten’s all-time 3-pointers leader in Jordan Bohannon to a Big Ten tournament title and a 26-10 overall record. The season ended with another disappointing NCAA Tournament flameout against the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders, 67-63. Still, it was quite the season for...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa rowing Varsity Four wins grand final at Sunshine State Invitational

The Iowa rowing team finished the Sunshine State Invitational with a grand final victory on Saturday afternoon. Iowa had two Varsity Eight boats in the first round of the invitational on Friday. Both boats placed third, placing them in the grand finals on Saturday. The Iowa Varsity Four also qualified to compete in the grand finals at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL

