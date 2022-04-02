ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eddie Large: Portrait celebrates late comedian

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA portrait of the late comedian Eddie Large has been unveiled to mark the second anniversary of his death. Best known for his partnership with Syd Little, the pair drew 15 million viewers for their TV show in the 1980s. He died, aged 78, with coronavirus on 2 April...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Keegan
Person
Linda Lusardi
Person
Cliff Richard
Person
Les Dennis
Person
Syd Little
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moss Side#Little#Opportunity Knocks
BBC

Gordon Ramsay sends chef to help Biggleswade school canteen

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sent one of his own team to a short-staffed school canteen - after a plea on national radio. Kitchen manager Tina Clarke called in after listening to the chef talk about his latest BBC TV show, Future Food Stars on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. She...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Sheila Blows Her ‘Shot’ at Redemption, Kimberlin Brown Laments Her Character’s Pitiable Fate

Any hope that Bold & Beautiful villainess Sheila ever had of having a relationship with her son and grandson probably went up in gunsmoke when she fired at Steffy and hit Finn instead. And that has to be a bummer for Kimberlin Brown, who, before the shot heard ’round the world, told Soaps.com that all the character “ever wanted was to be loved. She’s just never had the opportunity to do that because of people that had gotten in the way.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Judge slams ‘entitled’ son of Liam Gallagher and grandson of Ringo Starr

A judge has branded the son of Liam Gallagher and grandson of Ringo Starr as “entitled” over a late-night brawl at a London Tesco Express.Gene Appleton Gallagher, 20, and Sonny Starkey, 21, were “young men thinking they can get what they want by misbehaving” when they fought with shop staff, Judge Joanna Greenberg said.The scuffle began at the store in Heath Street, Hampstead, north-west London shortly before midnight on May 17 2019 when staff tried to stop their friend, former model Noah Ponte, 21, leaving the shop with a £1.70 can of gin and tonic.Ponte, a student at UCL who...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Husbands Clashed While Filming the Explosive Upcoming Season

It’s rumored that the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine” is explosive. “Married to Medicine” instantly became a hit show on Bravo due to the fact that the cast seemed to gel with one another so well while the cameras were rolling. What has always helped is that most of the cast members had a history before the show. They hoped that their solid foundations with one another would prevent the show from ruining their relationships. However, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, the show’s creator, Mariah Huq, used to be best friends with Quad Webb. However, their friendship was tested after the first season. Quad began to hear that Mariah was talking behind her back. As for Mariah, she felt like being on the show made Quad become egotistical.
TV SERIES
BBC

Afghan refugees in London hotel 'reject accommodation offers'

Some Afghan refugees in London have been rejecting offers of permanent homes, according to council documents. The Westminster Council report said the Home Office was having "significant issues" rehousing refugees staying at a central London hotel, with 24 offers having been turned down by families. Some families fear being split...
U.K.
The Independent

Cornwall, Liverpool and Norfolk among winners of new bus funding

Thirty-one areas in England have been selected for the latest round of Government funding to boost bus services.Among the successful counties, city regions and unitary authorities chosen were Brighton and Hove, City of York, Cornwall, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and the West Midlands, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.Many applicants missed out, such as Blackpool, Cheshire West and Chester, Hull, Leicester, Plymouth, Sheffield City Region, and Slough.The investment we’re making will ... drive down fares at a time when people’s finances are tight Transport Secretary Grant ShappsThe DfT said just under two-thirds of England’s population outside London...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy