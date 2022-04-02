ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion

 2 days ago

LaGRANGE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured following an explosion on a pontoon boat Friday...

