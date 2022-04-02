1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — One person was killed and three others injured in a boat crash during a fishing tournament over the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR says the crash happened Saturday on the Flint River in Georgia. Officials say a 2022 Xpress center console...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is missing and another is injured after a boating mishap on Delaware Lake Thursday morning. According to officials, two brothers were fishing at Delaware State Park when their boat capsized around 9:20 a.m. One of the brothers called 9-1-1 stating their boat capsized...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in boats and a helicopter were searching for a 9-year-old boy swept away in a Southern California river. The boy was reported lost Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Hogeye Gulch area of the Kern River near Keysville, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
At least one person was injured after a boat ran aground in Huntington Beach. According to the Huntington Beach Fire Department, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. near the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.
A video surfaced over the weekend of what appears to be a very dangerous joke taking place at the McDonald's in Scott. Reddit user ILoveYou_HaveAHug posted the video with the title "Rolled up on this. Good times Scott, LA. Go Rams!", the last part in reference to the Acadiana High School shirt one of the boys is wearing.
A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
A suspect was arrested in Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento, California, which left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, police said. Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, Sacramento police said. As part of their investigation, authorities served search warrants at three residences,...
Fires, explosions took heavy toll on humans, animals. Some early historical fires and explosions in Raleigh and Fayette counties claimed heavy tolls on both humans and animals during the first quarter of the 20th century. Witnesses and bystanders have all passed on by now. But the horrific disasters still live...
EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — A 58-year-old homicide suspect who was the subject of a manhunt in a rural area along Interstate 80 in northern Nevada has been located and was no longer at large, a sheriff said Wednesday. A brief social post by Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts did...
SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed Thursday by two police officers in Scappoose, Oregon. Columbia County officials confirmed the officer-involved shooting on social media. In a tweet, officials said that “no officers were injured and the incident is currently under investigation.”. A...
The parents of a 19-year-old man who was killed by state troopers on an overpass in the Pocono Mountains filed a wrongful-death suit Wednesday, saying video that Pennsylvania State Police initially tried to keep secret shows he was pointing a pellet gun in the air and not at the troopers when they fired the fatal shots.
Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
Comments / 0