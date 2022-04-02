ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

 2 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt and. seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds....

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 05:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting snow is likely. Cold wind chills to 50 below zero are occurring. Wind chills this cold will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are near Point Lay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
