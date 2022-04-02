ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father charged in death of 6-month-old Topeka girl

 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of his 6-month-old daughter. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that Tray’vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal has been...

