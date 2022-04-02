ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville High School PTO Vendor and Yardsale

April 2, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm at the back parking lot of Jacksonville High School. They will have several vendors with homemade products along with some selling gently used yard sale items. Come on out and enjoy the day with the PTO and take home a few things you just can’t live without! Money raised supports the Jacksonville High School PTO and to support the students of Jacksonville High School.

