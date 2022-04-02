Bears' Justin Fields was 'really pissed' about game plan for first start vs. Browns

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the future of Bears quarterback Justin Fields. But it was far from a smooth rookie season, which started on an ominous note in his first start against the Browns in Week 3.

Fields, who never got the opportunity to compete for the starting job, was thrust into a starting role after Andy Dalton was sidelined with a knee injury. The expectation was that Matt Nagy and his co

As Bears fans remember well, Fields was sacked nine times and Chicago was limited to just 47 yards of offense in a brutal 26-6 loss to the Browns. Nagy came under fire, and rightfully so, for a horrible game plan that failed to put Fields in a position to succeed. It marked the beginning of the end of Nagy’s tenure with the Bears.

Fields’ quarterbacks coach Ron Veal appeared on 670 the Score, where he shed some light on Fields’ first start. And, to know one’s surprise, Fields wasn’t happy with the game plan.

“I know he was a little pissed about it,” he said. “But I didn’t get an explanation, and I really didn’t ask because I know he was in a situation where he was really pissed off about it.”

Fields has a clean slate heading into Year 2, where he’ll be learning a new offense under Luke Getsy. The encouraging news is that Getsy plans to build the offense around Fields, which is sensible and something Nagy failed to do last season.

But there are concerns about how the roster is forming around him, where there are still holes at wide receiver and offensive line. Still, a better coaching staff and scheme should work wonders.

This offseason, Fields has been hard at work training with the likes of wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. He’s also worked with Veal on anticipation and a quicker release.