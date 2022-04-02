Seaman sweeps Manhattan softball in home opener

Despite the fact her team lost both games of a doubleheader against Seaman Friday evening, Manhattan High softball coach Connie Miller couldn’t be too upset.

“I’m happy with the way we played,” she said. “...This is a team that we have struggled to beat. Their coach told me tonight, he said, ‘You’re almost there. It’s just a matter of time. I was worried about today’s games.’ So I know we’re making progress. We’re doing the right things.”

The Vikings downed the Indians 3-2 and 8-5, spoiling their home opener and handing them their first losses of the year.

Game 1 proved to be a tightly contested pitchers’ duel as Manhattan’s Kierra Goos faced off against Seaman’s Skylar Duncan. Both allowed two earned runs on five hits in seven innings, and it was the Vikings’ unearned run that made the difference.

Goos hit the first batter she faced but came back with a strikeout and a groundout. She then had Rosalie Schneider down 0-2 before Schneider sent the next pitch over the center field fence, putting Seaman up 2-0 in the top of the first.

In the third, Goos struck out Rylee Murray for what would have been the second out of the inning, but the pitch got past catcher Reagan Neitzel and Murray reached first. Emma Smith doubled to left field in the next at-bat and an Indians fielding error allowed Murray to score what proved to be the decisive unearned run.

However, Goos and the Manhattan defense locked in after that, holding the Vikings scoreless for the final four frames, including after they loaded the bases in the sixth.

But in the bottom half of each inning, the Indians offense struggled to plate runs. They had runners on base in six innings and multiple runners in five.

“We just didn’t string enough things together,” Miller said. “We’d get a runner on, maybe even two on. I don’t even have any idea how many we stranded. Finishing has been the problem and finishing is the focus this year.”

Manhattan scored its first run in the bottom of the third when Neitzel grounded out to first, which allowed Takara Kolterman to score from third.

Avery Haflinger then cut the Seaman lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out home run to left field, the first of two homers she’d hit during the doubleheader.

“Avery Haflinger, we started her in the first game and that’s the first time she’s played in the first game for us,” Miller said. “She played well. She hit a ball out in that game and then she hit a ball out in the second game, so she apparently has the swing right now.”

The only time the Indians failed to put a runner on base was the bottom of the seventh, when they went down in order to end the game.

Goos took the loss in the circle but finished with 12 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

“She’s one of those pitchers that pretty consistently throws in the upper 50s, lower 60s, and so a lot of teams have a hard time making solid contact with her and she relies on that,” Miller said. “Because of that, she tends to get a lot of strikeouts. … She’s had some pretty dominant outings this year and truly I think she could do it every day. She’s just that dedicated and that type of pitcher.”

Kolterman, Haflinger, Logan Neitzel, McKenzie Reid and Paige Dupler each had one-hit games for Manhattan.

Game 2

A late Indians rally came up short in the nightcap as Seaman completed the sweep with an 8-5 victory.

Down 8-1 after 5 1/2 innings, Manhattan (4-2) scored four in the bottom of the sixth when Goos scored on a wild pitch, Jaden McGee hit a two-run home run and pinch hitter Haflinger drove out her second homer of the day in back-to-back-to-back at-bats.

“When we were out in Great Bend earlier in the week, we were down 3-0 to McPherson and they just came in in the fifth inning and decided that they were going to hit and get hyped up and lots of energy in the dugout and that is what turned that game around,” Miller said. “That’s what happened here. They got loud in the dugout, they started supporting each other and were able to string a few things together.”

But the Vikings’ lead — which they built by scoring two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth — proved to be insurmountable.

McGee went the full seven innings in the circle for the Indians, giving up eight runs on 15 hits, one walk and one hit-by-pitch while striking out five.

“She threw well,” Miller said. “There’s just a few things that we need to work on defensively. We had a little miscommunication in a couple of spots.”

Aspen Burghardt got the win for Seaman as she gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits, two walks and one hit batter. She struck out four.

Goos, Dupler and CJ Hewins doubled for Manhattan while Reid hit the Indians’ only single of the game.

After Friday’s games, Miller told her team to “marinate on” what happened and consider what each player could have done better.

“They’ve got to think about this one and think about what we could have done different, but we’ve got to move on,” she said.

Manhattan has a quick turnaround as it will head out on the road Monday to take on defending 6A state champion Topeka High.