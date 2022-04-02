ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch “Whitney, a Look Back” documentary special

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitney, a Look Back premieres tonight at 8/7c on CBS. Learn more details about the singer’s final days, and watch the primetime special for free with Paramount+ and FuboTV. Tonight at 8pm, CBS invites viewers to revisit the time...

www.mlive.com

MLive.com

How to Watch “Name That Tune” season 2 premiere

Name That Tune returns tonight at 9/8c on FOX. Watch the season 2 premiere for free with a FuboTV subscription. Hosted by Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, Name That Tune is a musical game show that puts contestants’ note-knowledge to the test. The band—led by Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson—performs each song as the players race against the clock, competing in a series of challenges in exchange for a slew of cash and prizes. After the show’s quintessential Bid-a-Note round, the participant with the most money takes their winnings to the Golden Medley bonus round, where they have the chance to collect a coveted $100,000 in prize money.
TV SHOWS
MLive.com

How to Watch “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart” documentary series premiere

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart premieres today, March 31st. Join the New York Times bestselling author when you register for HBO Max. Pioneered by research professor Brené Brown, this new documentary series invites viewers on an interactive expedition through the twists and turns of what it means to be human. The show will utilize the impactful storytelling of film and television—founded in over two decades of research—to explore the emotions and experiences that make up our humanness. Brown’s multifaceted HBO Max original offers you the language to define and analyze the different connections that frame your life.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Post

Whitney Houston Special Featuring Unseen Footage to Premiere on CBS

Entertainment Tonight will release never-before-seen footage of the late Whitney Houston in the new CBS special, “Whitney, a Look Back,” set to air on April 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS and available to stream the next day on Paramount Plus. Entertainment Tonight, which is also producing the...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
E! News

Marilyn Monroe’s Death Is Investigated in New Netflix Documentary

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. This trailer will leave you wondering: How much do we really know about Marilyn Monroe's death?. The Hollywood icon's tragic demise at age 36 has spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades. Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, reveals unheard interviews with those who knew Monroe best, offering a fresh perspective on the night she died.
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Being the Ricardos’ For Free to See Nicole Kidman’s Oscar-Nominated Performance as Lucille Ball

Click here to read the full article. If you were a fan of I Love Lucy, you may want to know how to watch Being the Ricardos online for free to see what happened behind the scenes of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship. Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the real-life couple who starred in the lead roles of I Love Lucy. The movie follows Ball and Arnaz’s relationship while filming the sitcom, which ran for six years on CBS from 1951 to...
MOVIES
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch ‘An Audience with Adele’ London concert special

“An Audience with Adele” airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC. Watch the special live with a FuboTV subscription, or stream tomorrow on Peacock. Tonight’s concert special is an additional broadcast of Adele’s previously aired UK performance set in the legendary London Palladium. The two-hour NBC event will feature some of the star’s most famous hits—like “Hello” and “Someone Like You”—as well as renditions of her more recent releases. An elite crowd of fellow celebrities fills the ornate concert hall, allowing several participants to pause the show and inquire about Adele’s personal idols and inspirations. Tune in tonight at 9/8c on NBC to watch this soulful concert special, “An Audience with Adele.”
MUSIC
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

