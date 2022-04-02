ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson reappears on Instagram after her ex Kanye West vowed to ‘get help’ amid threats

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gb9eb_0exYhVVI00

KIM Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson has reappeared on Instagram after her ex Kanye West vowed to "get help" amid his threats toward the comedian.

Pete, 28, appeared to be in good spirits with former MTV VJ Simon Rex, 47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH3lZ_0exYhVVI00
Former MTV VJ Simon Rex teased a 'sneaky treat' with Pete Davidson Credit: Instagram/Simon Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DFaz_0exYhVVI00
Kim Kardashian is currently dating the Saturday Night Live star Credit: Instagram

The Red Rocket star posed with The Suicide Squad actor in an Instagram photo.

The Saturday Night Live star wore an orangish sweater with a leopard print collar.

He also wore sunglasses that matched his sweater.

Pete held up two fingers and made a peace sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25E3cG_0exYhVVI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL5bZ_0exYhVVI00

Standing beside Pete, Simon had a jacket and an orange cap on his head.

The Scary Movie 3 actor captioned his post: "Tune into SNL Saturday Night for a little sneaky treat."

Pete is currently in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, back in February 2021.

Kim and her former partner share four kids: daughters North, eight; and Chicago, four; and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Pete and Kim have been dating since before the courts ruled she was legally single at the beginning of March.

THE FEUD

While the two have been dating, Kanye has been fuming over their relationship.

Kanye slammed Pete as a "d**khead," threatened to "beat his a**," in a lyric from that song - and even accused him of attempting to "destroy" his family.

His threats came with consequences as the rap star was recently pulled from the Grammys lineup after his online attacks on Kim, her new boyfriend, and Grammys host Trevor Noah, 38.

GETTING HELP?

Recently the hitmaker admitted that he was "going away to get help,” according to Page Six.

A source close to the Kardashian family told the publication: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

According to the outlet, it is unclear if "away" is a reference to a specific treatment facility.

However, "at this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w0uV_0exYhVVI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neOfF_0exYhVVI00

Kim recently announced that she was shutting down her KKW Beauty brand - the W standing for West - for a rebranding.

After briefly hooking up with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, Kanye has started spending time with Chaney Jones, whom he has been reportedly dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q47MN_0exYhVVI00
All this comes as the reality star's ex Kanye West is reportedly ready to 'go away somewhere to get better' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQmfn_0exYhVVI00
The former partners share four kids Credit: Social Media - Refer to source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wosAB_0exYhVVI00
Meanwhile, Kim and Pete have been more open about their relationship Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Comments / 13

samuel sutton
1d ago

Hard hitting journalism right here folks..."He also wore sunglasses to match his sweater", "Pete held up two fingers and made a peace sign" and "Standing beside Pete, Simon had a jacket and an orange cap on his head"...BRAVO, Pulitzer Prize all day long 🤣😂🤣

Reply(1)
10
Robert Ditzel
1d ago

Lmao all one big publicity stunt for the new Kardashian show people so tune in to make them richer all fake news

Reply
6
Cynthia Macnameee
1d ago

Here we go again with fake news all lies about Kanye i see you just have to lie and keep Kanye name in yalls mouth otherwise you don't have a story. wow the games people play

Reply
3
