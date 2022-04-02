ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Otis Khan scores against former club Walsall to wrap up Leyton Orient win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3ZFa_0exYfZg600

Otis Khan returned to haunt former club Walsall as Leyton Orient continued their revival under Richie Wellens by winning 2-0 at the Banks’s Stadium.

Khan, who rejected a new deal at Walsall to join the O’s in January, set up Harry Smith’s 13th league goal of the season and then hit the second as Orient recorded a fourth win in seven under Wellens.

Orient led after 10 minutes, Smith nipping in ahead of the defenders to prod home Khan’s fine cross on the volley from 10 yards.

Khan added the second six minutes later, although his strike from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off Walsall skipper Joss Labadie following an inventive short-corner routine.

Saddlers stopper Carl Rushworth denied Orient a third with a smart save from Ruel Sotiriou.

Walsall finally registered a shot on target just before the hour as Emmanuel Osadebe’s scuffed effort was pushed wide by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Labadie volleyed wide late on but Walsall’s run of four straight home wins was halted as Orient leapt above them into 14th.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Forest Green let more points slip at home to Leyton Orient

Ruel Sotiriou stunned Forest Green as the Sky Bet League Two leaders fluffed their lines with a 1-1 home draw against struggling Leyton Orient. Forest Green have now not won in seven games and their lead at the top of the table has been cut to six points. Matty Stevens...
SOCCER
newschain

Leyton Orient cruise to overdue away win as Aaron Drinan brace sinks Harrogate

Leyton Orient ended their longest run without an away win since 1997 following an emphatic 3-0 triumph at Harrogate. The O’s had not prevailed in any of their previous 14 league games on the road since mid-September, but top scorer Aaron Drinan bagged a brace – his first goals since December to take his season’s tally to 15 – and Ruel Sotiriou wrapped up matters.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Vigouroux
Person
Otis Khan
Person
Joss Labadie
Person
Ruel Sotiriou
Person
Emmanuel Osadebe
Person
Richie Wellens
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walsall#Saddlers
newschain

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens could keep faith with winning side

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens could name an unchanged team for their League Two clash with Barrow. Orient have found form with back-to-back wins, most recently a 3-0 success against Harrogate. George Ray was an unused substitute in that game on his return from a hamstring injury but defender Tom...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan eager to return to winning ways against Accrington

Title-chasing Wigan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Sky Bet League One rivals Accrington. Leam Richardson has no fresh injury concerns after the Latics suffered a late equaliser to be held by local rivals Bolton on Saturday. Charlie Wyke is still missing but Richardson...
SPORTS
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
newschain

Harrogate without Luke Armstrong for home game against Walsall

Harrogate will be without Luke Armstrong for their home game against Walsall. Armstrong was controversially sent off for a second booking in the midweek defeat at Tranmere and serves a one-game ban. Midfield pair Josh Falkingham (foot) and Brahima Diarra are still out, while Lewis Page (foot) has been ruled...
SPORTS
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy