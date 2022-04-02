ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Manatee rescued in the Caloosahatchee River after boat strike

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDSE0_0exYfYnN00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A manatee was rescued from the Caloosahatchee River after it was hit by a boat, according to officials.

The manatee suffered an injury consistent with a boat strike, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) biologists.

The mission was a success and the manatee is currently rehabilitating, according to the post.

For more information on manatee programs, you can visit the FWC’s website here.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers

22K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

8M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
Mysuncoast.com

Three die in two-truck crash in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a pickup and a tractor-trailer shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred on Bermont Road (County Road 74). The driver and passenger of the pickup and the driver of the semitrailer died at the crash...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Lee County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caloosahatchee River#Manatee#Accident#Lcso#Florida Fish#Fwc
WINKNEWS.com

Five arrested in teenage crime spree in Lee County

Five people were busted after authorities say they went on a crime spree. The violent offenses include a single-vehicle crash, a hit-and-run crash, two stolen vehicles, a police chase and numerous burglaries. It began on March 9, when three men and one woman entered a store and stole an employee’s...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Massive Great White Shark, Weighing 1600 Pounds, Circles Off Coast of Florida

It’s that time of year again, folks. As the weather gets warmer, more and more folks will head down the coastline to enjoy some time at all of the wonderful beaches scattered across our country’s beautiful coastline. As exciting as it is for beach season to return in America, it is also important to keep one’s eyes peeled this summer. For instance, this week, a massive great white shark that weighed over 1,600 pounds was caught circling the coast of Florida. Over 1,600 pounds, which is a huge great white shark.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

WILDWOOD, Fla. — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. The 64-year-old had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house in February in Wildwood, Florida.
WILDWOOD, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Scooter rider, 81, crashes before hitting bus in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK — An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after sliding on the roadway to avoid hitting a bus, police say. Pinellas Park Police say James Woods, 81, of Pinellas Park, was riding a 2022 motor scooter east on 70th Avenue approaching 44th Street North around 2:35 p.m. on Friday. A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus was stopped at a local bus stop, but Woods was unable to slow down.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy