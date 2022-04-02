ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Fox tests positive for rabies in Louisa County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mcbd1_0exYfXue00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Blue Ridge Health District and Louisa County Animal Control are calling for pet owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations after a gray fox tested positive for rabies in the Thelma area.

The fox was found in the area of Paddock Wood Road Route 686, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. It was then sent for rabies testing and the results came back positive on March 31, 2022.

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Sussex

Rabies is a deadly disease that is 100% fatal in humans and animals once symptoms begin. But fatalities can be prevented with the proper treatment immediately after exposure.

Anyone in the community that may have received a bite or scratch, or was otherwise exposed to the saliva from a fox around March 29 is encouraged to call the Louisa County Environmental Health office at 540-967-3707 and report a potential rabies exposure.

Louisa County Animal Control recommends taking these steps to protect families and pets from exposure to rabies:

  • Vaccinate pets. Virginia law requires domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies
  • Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, or stray cats and dogs
  • Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs
  • Report stray animals to your local animal control agency
  • Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home
  • Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash

For more information visit the Virginia Department of Health website, here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
County
Louisa County, VA
Louisa County, VA
Government
BBC

Thirty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

More than 30 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck),...
ANIMALS
WNCT

Fourth rabies case found in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting its fourth rabies case this year. The health department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory of a raccoon that tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found in the Wyse Fork area of Lenoir County. Each of the rabies cases was detected […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Animals#Rabies#Cats And Dogs#Foxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy