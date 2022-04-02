ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Oldham win tight relegation scrap against Stevenage

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Jamie Hopcutt’s first-half header gave Oldham a vital 1-0 win away at Stevenage to boost their League Two survival hopes.

In a crunch relegation battle, John Sheridan’s men took the spoils to lever themselves three points clear of their opponents and the drop zone.

Stevenage had two early chances to open the scoring when Luke Norris screwed wide from close range and then Arthur Read’s strike from a tight angle drew a save from Latics’ keeper Danny Rogers.

But Oldham took the lead with 16 minutes gone, a beautiful early cross from Jordan Clarke found Hopcutt at the back post who headed firmly across goal and into the net.

Undeterred, Stevenage cranked up the pressure, Jake Taylor twice firing off target and Elliot List doing likewise from an excellent Luther James-Wildin cross.

Another cross saw Read scuff a chance from 12 yards out. Stevenage’s profligacy continued into the second half, as Michael Bostwick shot wide on the hour mark.

Oldham even survived an injury-time penalty shout to record a much-needed win.

